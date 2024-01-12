Excess Telecom Urges Congress Not To Disconnect Nearly 23 Million Households From The Internet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act proposes $7 billion

to keep underserved Americans online through end of 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Excess Telecom, the nation's largest privately held provider of internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), announces its unequivocal support of the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, a bipartisan and bicameral bill introduced on January 10 in Congress that would provide $7 billion in additional funds for the ACP.

Additionally, Excess Telecom commends the bill's sponsors and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who, in a detailed letter to Congress on January 8, underscored the critical need for legislative action and the risks of not extending the program's funding.

"We're confident that leaders serving in an election year will not disconnect almost 23 million American households."

"At Excess Telecom, we strongly believe funding for the ACP will be extended and allow our subscribers to continue using the essential connectivity they need for school, work, banking, and health care," said Cobby Pourtavosi, CEO of Excess Telecom. "While we need to wait and see when Congress will act, Excess Telecom is confident that government leaders serving in an election year will not disconnect almost 23 million American households."

Reflecting widespread public backing, a recent national survey revealed significant multi-partisan support for the ACP. According to a poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and RG Strategies in December 2023, a commanding 79 percent of voters advocate for the program's extension. This includes 62 percent of Republicans, 78 percent of Independents, and an overwhelming 96 percent of Democrats, highlighting the cross-party appeal of the initiative.

"If this proposed legislation introduced in Congress isn't passed in short order, Excess Telecom and other ACP providers may be forced to stop enrolling new customers in the program, reducing access to reliable connectivity for the communities who need it most," said Pourtavosi. "This would unnecessarily widen the digital divide that Excess Telecom is dedicated to narrowing."

Internet is now a commonly required utility and as ubiquitous as gas, electricity, and water, but the cost prohibits many Americans from connecting. According to non-profit EveryoneOn, 40 percent of lower-income households said they could not afford to pay anything for high-speed internet subscriptions.

The ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase an eligible hardware device. A household is eligible for the ACP if its income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household participates in various government assistance programs.

