27 Senior Delhi Police Officers Transferred

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) As many as Delhi Police 27 officers, including 25 IPS and two DANIPS officers, were transferred on Friday by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, an official statement said.

Among them are 11 Special Commissioners of Police and 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police-rank officers.

According to the official order issued on Friday, Dependra Pathak, a 1990-batch IPS officer serving as Special CP, Law and Order, Zone 1, has been transferred to the Security division, and Special CP, Crie, Ravinder Singh Yadav takes over from him.

Special CP, Perception Management and Media Cell, Rajender Pal Upadhayay has now been appointed Special Commissioner, Anti-Terror Unit, Special Cell.

Hargobinder Singh, a 1997-batch IPS officer and former head of the Special Cell, is now Special CP for Traffic, Zone 2, while Madhup Kumar Tiwari has been moved from Protective Security Division to become the Special CP, Law and Order, Zone 2).

Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special CP for Law and Order Zone 2, has been reassigned as Special CP, Op PCR and Communication.

Traffic Police's two Special CPs, Virendra Singh (Zone 1) and S.S. Yadav (Zone 2), have been transferred to Licensing and Economic Offence Wing (EOW), respectively.

Shalini Singh, who previously led the EOW, is now the new Special CP, Crime.

At the district level, there are new Deputy Commissioners of Police for Central, New Delhi, South West, East, Shahdara, and Dwarka districts: M Harsh Vardhan is the new DCP, Central, Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, New Delhi), Rohit Meena, DCP, Southwest), Apoorva Gupta, DCP, East, Surendra Choudhary, DCP Shahdara, and Ankit Kumar Singh, DCP Dwarka.

Sanjay Sain, formerly DCP Central, has been moved to the Crime Branch, and Manoj C., the previous DCP, South West, is now transferred to the Special Cell.

Amrutha Guguloth, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is the new DCP, Economic Offences Wing

--IANS

ssh/vd