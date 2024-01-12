Greg Lindberg Launches New, Innovative Website To Share His Story

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg LindbergORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author, launched a new, innovative website to tell his story about life, business, building success, failure, freedom and self-transformation.The new website GregLindbergStory will help enhance the user experience and allow visitors to easily navigate through every chapter of Lindberg's life including humble beginnings, college days, business ventures, challenges, successes and the justice system."I'm excited to create a space for followers that encapsulates my life from my early days to today," said Lindberg. "The platform will allow me to bring people into my world and give them the opportunity to get to know me on a personal and professional level like never before."Paired with insightful storytelling, the website will include many features to highlight specific topics and include many videos and imagery. The platform will also feature Lindberg's books, motivational quotes and provide a sneak peek into his other business ventures including Lifelong Labs and Global Growth."I look forward to connecting with people on a more intimate level through this new website," said Lindberg. "My goal is to be open and honest about my personal and professional endeavors with my followers.”For more information about the platform, visit GregLindbergStory.About Greg LindbergGreg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit . Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent-people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, these companies are worth billions of dollars and employ 7,000 people. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership: LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his book are available on Amazon. See: and see: . In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit:

