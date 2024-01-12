Inertial Measurement Unit Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inertial Measurement Unit Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Inertial Measurement Unit Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Inertial Measurement Unit Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the inertial measurement unit market size is predicted to reach $32.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the inertial measurement unit market is due to the increase in new smartphone sales and shipment growth. North America region is expected to hold the largest inertial measurement unit market share. Major players in the inertial measurement unit market include Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Thales Group, Sensonor AS, Analog Devices Inc., Gladiator Technologies, Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Segments

.By Component: Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, Other Components

.By Grade: Marine Grade, Navigation Grade, Tactical Grade, Space Grade, Commercial Grade

.By End Use Industry: Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Marine/Naval, Automotive, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global inertial measurement unit market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The inertial measurement unit refers to a device that measures and reports the specific gravity and angular rate of an object when the object is attached to it. IMU comprises three components, gyroscopes to measure angular rate, accelerometers to measure specific force/acceleration, and magnetometers to measure the magnetic field surrounding the system. Control and stabilization, navigation and correction, measurement and testing, and mobile mapping are some of the common uses for IMUs. Inertial measurement units are used in various industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

The main types of inertial measurement units are accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and other components. An accelerometer is a device that detects a structure's vibration or acceleration of motion. The mass squeezes the piezoelectric material due to vibration or a change in motion (acceleration), which produces an electrical charge proportionate to the force put on it. The different grades in inertial measurement units include marine grade, navigation grade, tactical grade, space grade, and commercial grade. The end-users of inertial measurement units include aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, marine/naval, automotive, and other end-users.

