Panther Coffee Teams Up With Shopify For NYC Pop Up

Panther Coffee's first location in Wynwood, Miami

Panther Coffee espresso + milk

Shopify NY Building

Miami's most beloved roaster will open a Soho location on February 3rd

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Panther Coffee , the renowned specialty coffee brand, is thrilled to announce its latest venture, a Pop-Up shop at the Shopify NY building located at 131 Greene Street, NYC. The soft opening is scheduled for February 1st, with the official opening party on February 3rd, featuring a Latte Art Competition by ESOM , offering participants a chance to win over $2000 in prizes. The celebration will be complete with DJ performances, drinks, delicious bites, and an abundance of good times.Panther Coffee aspires to become a destination for specialty coffee enthusiasts and a local hub for a diverse array of beverages and fresh bites. The pop-up aims to be an inspiring space for work, relaxation, and community connection, hosting events such as coffee tastings and collaborative initiatives.Besides the constant synergy between Miami and New York travelers, Panther Coffee's relationship with the Big Apple is not new, with the company establishing its first wholesale account in New York in 2010. The pop-up represents a long-anticipated opportunity for Panther Coffee to integrate more closely with the vibrant New York community.The menu at Panther Coffee Soho Shopify Pop-Up will feature a delightful selection of espresso-based beverages and pour-overs, showcasing a rotating roster of freshly roasted, world-class specialty coffees. The brand collaborates directly with talented and passionate coffee producers, ensuring a premium coffee experience for patrons."When we first started Panther Coffee in 2010 in Miami, some of our first wholesale roasting was for friends and clients in NYC. For that reason being in New York sharing our coffee feels almost like a homecoming to us. We could not be more excited and proud to open a shop in New York City." ⁃ Leticia and Joel PollockFollowing Panther Coffee's vision, the pop-up finds its home in the Shopify NY building, a multi-purpose space in the heart of SoHo. Shopify New York offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including workshops, networking opportunities, consulting services, and tools designed to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs.The grand opening event is open to the public, with RSVP encouraged but not required. To secure your spot, please RSVP by emailing .... Baristas interested in participating in the Latte Art Competition can register separately during the week leading up to the event.Regular operating hours for Panther Coffee Soho Shopify Pop-Up will be Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pmStay updated on Panther Coffee's New York adventures by following them on social media or sending an email with the subject line "update me" to ..., guaranteeing exclusive invites to special New York-based events.About Panther CoffeePanther Coffee was established in 2010 and specializes in sourcing small-batch roasting high-quality, and directly traded coffees. Minority-owned and directed, the team is diverse and dynamic with a mission to source, roast, and prepare the finest coffees in the world while creating a mutually beneficial transaction for all participants.Panther Coffee benefits from long-standing relationships with producers worldwide. These friends and colleagues possess generations of knowledge and passion, producing some of the best-tasting coffee anywhere.Their menu features some of the finest coffees from Brazil, Guatemala, Uganda, Colombia, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, and El Salvador - just to name a few.Panther Coffee has been recognized for its coffee quality through awards, nominations, and success in coffee competitions at the local, national, and international levels. They have also been featured in publications such as Food & Wine, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barista Magazine, and more.

