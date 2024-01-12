TCL CSOT Unveils Newest IJP OLED And FMM-OLED Technologies At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, recently showcased its extensive range of products spanning automobiles, laptops, tablets, smartphones, TVs, VR, and more at CES 2024. Among its showcased offering, the company's cutting-edge OLED and MLED technologies, notably its Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) and Fine Metal Mask-OLED (FMM-OLED) display technologies, drew major attention from the public.

Over the years, TCL CSOT has been actively laying the groundwork for adopting inkjet-printing technology to manufacture OLED displays. This IJP OLED technology brings advantages including a wider color gamut, higher resolution, greater material utilization efficiency, lower power consumption, and reduced operating costs. TCL CSOT is currently focusing on medium and large-sized products for Inkjet Printing OLED, such as TVs, and aims to accelerate the industrialization by also including medium-sized screens, such as laptops and vehicles. In addition to focusing on medium and large-sized products, TCL CSOT aims to achieve mass production of IJP OLED in a small scale, particularly in the medical and IT fields, in 2024.

At CES 2024, TCL CSOT showcased the world's first 14" 2 Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display , the first application of IJP OLED technology in laptops by TCL CSOT and a technological breakthrough of 240 PPI in mass production. The display utilizes a new type of Oxide compensation circuit technology to make IGZO inkjet-printed OLED possible in various consumer products, while its 30-120Hz VRR technology provides adaptive power optimization which extends battery life. Equipped with high PPI inkjet printing technology, it presents exquisite image quality and an unparalleled visual experience with 2 high-resolution. Moreover, its thin and portable design, empowered by Hybrid OLED technology, enhances convenience for mobile users.

Advancements in FMM-OLED Technology

Leveraging the benefits of FMM-OLED technology, including high resolution, high contrast, high brightness, and wide color gamut, TCL CSOT has been focusing on applying this technology in small and medium-sized products, as well as wearable products. At the same time, they are actively developing full-screen technologies such as under-display cameras and flexible folding technologies. At CES 2024, TCL CSOT showcased two innovative FMM-OLED displays, further demonstrating their R&D strengths in OLED technology.

The 6.36" LTPO Frequency Division Display OLED Screen , utilizing TCL CSOT's cutting-edge frequency division technology and self-developed frequency scanning circuits, supports two-way and three-way frequency division without any limitations on the crossover frequency. Equipped with ultra-low power consumption IC, it offers 15-20% greater power savings than standard products. Furthermore, the product features 99% DCI-PC cover ratio of color gamut and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, delivering a more natural-looking image. With less than 1ms response time and 1200 x 2670 resolution, it provides an optimal viewing experience characterized by excellent picture quality and clear details.

The 14" Ultra Tandem AMOLED Screen incorporates advanced flexible OLED EL Tandem device technology with multiple industry-leading features, such as ultra-narrow slim bezels and high refresh rates. It features 4K high resolution, a high screen-to-body ratio at 96%, and a refresh rate of 120Hz, providing users with excellent image quality. With TCL CSOT's self-developed Tandem technology, the screen boasts a peak brightness exceeding 2,500 nits and the ability to adapt to various indoor and outdoor bright light environments. Compared to other OLED screens, its power consumption has been reduced by more than 30%, resulting in improved standby time. Furthermore, the lifetime of this OLED screen has been enhanced by 3.5 times, offering customers exceptional screen durability.

TCL CSOT invites all visitors, media representatives, and industry professionals to visit booth #18708 at CES 2024 to learn more about its latest IJP OLED and FMM-OLED technologies and other products and experience the "display universe" of the future.

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

