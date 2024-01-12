Hermès International: Situation Of The Liquidity Contract As Of December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Paris, 12 January 2024
| HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
| In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31, 2023, amounted to:
| . 2,420 shares Hermès International
| . €18,783,390
| During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
| Buy: 105,738 shares, (4,851 transactions) €196,675,120
| Sell: 104,718 shares, (6,437 transactions) €195,043,436
|
| As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2023) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
| . 1,400 shares Hermès International
| . €20,041,138
| During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
| Buy: 93,396 shares, (4,101 transactions) €168,895,948
| Sell: 96,463 shares, (5,993 transactions) €173,832,248
|
|
| As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
| . 496 shares Hermès International
| . €18,278,671
|
| As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
| . 9,166 shares Hermès International
| . €10,762,172
