Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Nuscale Power Corporation (SMR)

On October 19, 2023, Iceberg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that NuScale would be unable to fulfill its contract with the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (“UAMPS”) for its Carbon Free Power Project (“CFPP”), as well as a contract with Standard Power, a company providing data center services for businesses focusing on blockchain mining and high performance computing applications.

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $0.58, or 11.5%, to close at $4.46 per share on October 19, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 8, 2023, NuScale and UAMPS announced that they had agreed to terminate the CFPP contract due to failing to engage enough subscribers.

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.02, or 32.9%, to close at $2.08 per share on November 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

