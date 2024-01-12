Gray Promotes Liz Knight To General Manager Of WALB And WGCW In Albany, Georgia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced its appointment of Liz Knight as the next General Manager of WALB and WGCW, the local NBC, ABC and CW affiliates, in Albany, Georgia.



For the past five years, Liz Knight has served as the General Sales Manager at WALB-TV (NBC), WGCW (CW) and WTSG (Telemundo) in Albany, Georgia. Previously, she served as the stations' Local Sales Manager for nine years and Digital Sales Manager for one year. Prior to management at WALB she was an Account executive and has eighteen years of multimedia experience in Southwest Georgia. A native of Southwest Georgia, Liz grew up watching WALB-TV, which Gray put on the air in 1954. In 2020, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized WALB as its Station of the Year.

Liz serves as a member of the Dougherty County Rotary Club; this allows her to give back to dozens of non-profits in her community. She is active with women in leadership and the Lee County School System advisory board.

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit .

