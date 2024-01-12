Roots Elevates Dreams: Free Rent ATL Webinar To Unveil Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roots Real Estate Investment Community, the visionary Atlanta-based real estate impact investment fund, will illuminate the virtual stage with a groundbreaking webinar on Tuesday, January 16 at 12 pm ET. This momentous event will not only reveal the winners of the Free Rent ATL campaign but will also serve as a beacon of hope, reflecting the intertwined journey of community support, resilience, and wealth-building.The Free Rent ATL campaign, rooted in a commitment to bringing awareness to the affordable housing crisis and changing lives, has exceeded expectations. The overwhelming response from our community has not only fulfilled our promise of free rent for three families but has allowed us to extend this opportunity to four additional families, totaling seven families whose lives will be touched by the gift of stable housing for an entire year.Co-Founder Daniel Dorfman shares, "The overwhelming support from our community transcends mere generosity; it represents a strategic investment in the shared prosperity of our city. Through the provision of stable housing, we are not just offering shelter but laying the groundwork for families to flourish, contributing significantly to the economic vitality and well-being of our community."The webinar on January 12th is not just about announcing winners; it's a celebration of the Atlanta spirit and a testament to the profound impact that unity can achieve. Roots showcases the stories of resilience and hope, we invite you to join us virtually in a shared commitment to building wealth for all.Looking ahead, Roots is fueled by a commitment to extend the ripple effect of change. The success of the Free Rent ATL campaign serves as a catalyst for our vision in 2024. Plans are underway to forge partnerships with corporate sponsors and seek individual gifts to amplify our impact. By empowering families through stable housing, Roots aims to contribute to the broader wealth-building journey of our community.Roots extends a heartfelt invitation to all community members, supporters, and advocates of positive change to join us in this inspiring webinar. Detailed information on how to attend can be found on our campaign website at freerentatl .For media inquiries or interviews, contact: ...**About Roots:**Roots is an Atlanta-based real estate company dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to build wealth and fostering positive change in the community. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to create a lasting impact on individuals' lives.

