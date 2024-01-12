U.S. Hispanic Business Council Celebrates Chairman Roger Williams' Steadfast Support For American Small Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends House Small Business Committee Chairman, Roger Williams (R-TX), for defending the American small business community in his floor speech highlighting the unintended consequences of an existing tax policy. The policy, referred to as Section 174, takes hundreds of millions of dollars out of the pockets of American small businesses and stifles domestic innovation. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:"It's clear that the small business community has found its champion in Chairman Roger Williams. The Chairman has always made time to listen to the needs of our community. As a small business owner himself, he understands the challenges we face. His perspective and voice are invaluable to our community of taxpayers, job creators and business builders. In a time of political divide and legislative stalls, he is all the more critical to our well-being.I hope that the rest of our Legislature can take note of the Chairman's willingness to listen to the voice of the small business community. We are the engine that drives our economy, and for many families, the means to get food on the table. A successful small business community is a successful and prosperous nation, and Chairman Williams clearly recognizes this.”About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

