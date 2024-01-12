PD Properties Sells 110 W 32 Retail Condo For $30M

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PD Properties has successfully sold the retail condo at 110 West 32nd Street to a Korean investor for $30,000,000. The retail space encompasses approximately 30,000 square feet, spanning the ground floor, mezzanine, and cellar. Elad Dror represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer intends to open a supermarket in the space.In September 2023, Tony Park and PD Equities acquired the 113,000-square-foot office building for $37,000,000. The building was immediately bifurcated into a retail condo and two separate office towers, with plans for a residential conversion.“Our extensive knowledge of the Koreatown market provided us with a competitive advantage in acquiring the building and successfully implementing the initial phase of our business plan.” said Tony Park.PD Equities has plans to convert the office portion of the building into 77 residential rental units, featuring a mix of studio units and one-bedroom units. The redevelopment includes amenities like a fitness center and a rooftop lounge area.Located in the PENN District redevelopment zone, 110 West 32nd Street sits on the border of Koreatown, NoMad, and Herald Square and is within walking distance of many retail stores and restaurants.Please contact Elad Dror at ... or Tony Park at ... for more information.For media inquiries, please contact Sarah Schwartz at 1.646.843.1799 or ....

Sarah Schwartz

+1 646-843-1799

...

PD Properties