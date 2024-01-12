Platform Pro Highlights The Importance Of Advanced VRF Unit Stands In HVAC Efficiency Across The U.S. And Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cully CangelosiNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Platform Pro , a leader in the design and installation of roof platforms for HVAC equipment, today underscored the importance of its specialized line of stands for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) units. Owner Cully Cangelosi emphasized these stands' role in boosting efficiency and longevity of VRF systems, not just in Louisiana's challenging climate, but across the United States and Canada.Addressing Modern HVAC System Needs: As VRF systems gain popularity for their efficient, flexible temperature control in large buildings, the need for robust support structures grows. Platform Pro's stands, tailored for these systems, offer dependable support, ensuring operational stability.Emphasis on Design and Functionality: Crafted for durability and compliance with regulatory standards, these stands are made from aluminum, a material chosen for its resilience to diverse North American climates. This focus on corrosion resistance enhances reliability and contributes to the overall efficiency and durability of HVAC systems, as highlighted by Cangelosi.Enhancing System Performance and Longevity: The elevation and leveling provided by Platform Pro stands protect VRF units from ground-level hazards, ensuring optimal performance. This is crucial in areas prone to environmental challenges, safeguarding units from flooding and debris and extending their operational lifespan.Streamlining Installation and Maintenance: With adjustable legs and accessible design, these stands simplify installation and maintenance processes, a critical factor in the longevity of HVAC systems. Cangelosi points out the importance of maintenance ease, a central aspect in the design of these stands.Commitment to Quality and Innovation: Platform Pro's dedication to specialized stands showcases their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction across North America. Cangelosi remarks, "The approach to developing these stands is driven by the unique needs of HVAC systems in various regions, aiming to enhance both performance and lifespan."In summary, Platform Pro's advanced VRF unit stands represent a significant step in supporting the evolving needs of HVAC systems in diverse climates across the U.S. and Canada, reflecting the company's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

