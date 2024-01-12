SS&C To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC ), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and 2024 guidance.





Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on February 13, 2024. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at . To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit ssctech and click on Email Alerts.



Earnings Call: Dial 888-210-4650 (US and Canada) or 646-960-0327 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675.

Webcast: A live webcast of its earnings conference call will be available at the Investor Relations

section of SS&C's website,

href="" rel="nofollow" ssctec . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .

