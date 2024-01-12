It's A Dry January Roaring 20S Party In NYC!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Join in the glamour and fun this Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, at AFTER Magazine's Dry January Roaring 1920s Party!

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your friends and anyone you know who's participating in Dry January, is sober curious, or just not drinking this weekend, for a night of booze-free fun and an inclusive evening of community, celebration, glamour, and music!

We're kicking it back to the 1920s with an evening of fancy alcohol-free cocktails, an hour of live jazz by our jazz band "AFTER Dark", and (current-day) dance tunes by DJ Quad of Chicago fame.

Tickets start at $45 for the evening. Flapper and gangster costume kits are available for an easy way to embody the 1920s vibe!

Tickets are available on the AFTER Magazine website.

Party details:

January 13th, 2024

7-11 PM

185 East Broadway, NYC

Thank you to our drink sponsors: Abstinence Spirits, Amethyst NA Spirits, and Blind Tiger Spirit Free Cocktails.

About AFTER Magazine

We believe the best life begins AFTER saying goodbye to alcohol. Our lifestyle magazine focuses on creating an amazing AF life through food, drink, travel, personal growth & exploration, and fun!

10% of our profits go to non-profit recovery organizations.

Contact us: [email protected]

