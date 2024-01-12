CERAGEM Steals The Show At CES 2024 With Innovative Home Health Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Attendees, Including Legendary Stevie Wonder, at the Largest Technology Showcase in the World Awed by Award-Winning Home Healthcare Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, the world's most influential tech event, CERAGEM Co. Ltd. has captivated attendees with innovative home health solutions. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the company has drawn significant attention with its flagship store in West Hollywood, CA, becoming a focal point for wellness technology.

CERAGEM Co., Ltd. Home Health Innovations

CES 2024 attendee learning about CERAGEM Co., Ltd. home health devices.

CERAGEM Co., Ltd. booth at CES 2024.

Legendary performing artist, Stevie Wonder at CERAGEM Co., Ltd. booth during CES 2024.

The CERAGEM booth has been buzzing with activity, as attendees experience firsthand the benefits of the company's spinal therapy and wellness products. Visitors, impressed by the efficacy and design of products like the V7 and V9 massage beds, and the PRIME S4 and PAUSE series massage chairs, left the booth invigorated and more informed about their health and wellness options.

Music icon Stevie Wonder also visited CERAGEM's booth, where he tested and expressed his admiration for their home healthcare products. His visit underscores the universal appeal of CERAGEM's innovations in wellness technology.

While CERAGEM's receipt of three CES Innovation Awards has been a highlight, the focus of its booth has been on engaging with visitors and demonstrating the practicality and effectiveness of their products. Positive reactions from CES attendees are a testament to CERAGEM's commitment to blending form with function, creating devices that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are beneficial for healthcare at home.

Looking forward, CERAGEM is poised to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market with aggressive marketing strategies and a focus on customer-centric innovations. This approach is expected to solidify CERAGEM's position as a leading provider of home healthcare solutions, making advanced, hospital-grade devices accessible and practical for home use.

About CERAGEM Co. Ltd.

For over 25 years, CERAGEM has redefined home healthcare. From pioneering thermotherapy beds to innovative devices for sleep, pain relief, beauty, and mindfulness, CERAGEM brings total wellness to your fingertips. With community programs in over 70 countries, CERAGEM is more than a brand - it's on a global mission to empower health and happiness at home. Experience relaxation, rejuvenation, and the future of well-being at a CERAGEM Well Cafe. For more information, visit:

SOURCE CERAGEM Co., Ltd.