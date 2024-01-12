(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Korea Games Market Report delivers key data and trends on game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.
A strong gaming culture and ecosystem have put South Korea to be fourth largest video games market globally. The country is catching up with its East Asia neighbor Japan to be the next gaming powerhouse. In addition to the international success of its game companies, South Korea has gained prominence in the esports scene through its world-renowned esports teams.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Macroeconomic data
4. PC games Market
PC Games Market Snapshot PC games Revenue Major PC game Publishers PC gaming Overview Popular PC games by Survey PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Popular PC game Distribution Platforms Internet Cafe Insights by Survey
5. Mobile games Market
Mobile Games Market Snapshot Mobile Games Market Revenue Top Mobile Games by Downloads Top Mobile Games by Revenue Top Publishers by Downloads Top Publishers by Revenue Top Mobile game genres PC games Revenue Mobile gaming Overview Popular Mobile Games by Survey Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey
6. Console games Market
Top Console Platforms Popular Console Games by Survey Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey
7. Payments and Monetization
Payment Options Payment Insights by Survey In-game Spending Drivers by Survey Preferred In-game Spending by Survey In-game Ads by Survey Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey Reasons for Not Spending Money for games What Non-Spenders Would Buy
8. Gamer Survey Insights
Survey Respondents' Demographics Device Ownership by Survey Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey Localization Insights by Survey Source of Information for Games by Survey Factors Driving gamers to Try New games Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey Streaming and Video Content by Survey New Technologies in Video Games
9. Games Market Trends and Analysis
Updates on M&A and Investment games approved by China's NPPA Discourse on game disorder and issues related to games
10. Esports Data
Overview and Updates of Local Esports Development PC Esports Tournament Overview Mobile Esports Tournament Overview Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments Notable Teams and Sponsors Esports Engagement by Survey Top Esports games
11. Game Regulations
Overview of Game Regulations Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations game Rating
12. Appendix
Methodology Genre List Glossary
Companies Mentioned
37Games Action Square Activision Blizzard ActozSoft AD(X) AfreecaTV Apple AquaTree Aura Investment Azur Interactive Baby Bus Group Century Games Champ Vision Daewon Media Dplus Dragonfly DRX Electronic Arts Embracer Group G Esports Game Rating Administration Committee (GRAC) Google Gravity H2 Interactive Habby Hybe International Esports Federation (IESF) Ironmace Kakao Corp Kakao Games Korea Association of Game Industry (K-Games) Korea Communications Commission (KCC) Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) Korea Esports Association (KeSPA) Korea Game Developers Association (KGDA) Korea Mobile Games Association (KMGA) Korean Fair-Trade Commission Krafton KT Rolster LG Logitech Mad Engine miHoYo Mirana Ventures Mmagnet Mobirix NCSoft Neowiz Neptune Netmarble Nexon NFLLY Studio NHN Nintendo NXC Corporation Pearl Abyss Remake Digital Riot Games Samsung SayGames Secret Lab Shift Up SK Square Smilegate Sony Supersonic Studios T1 Take-Two Interactive Tencent The Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism (MSCT) Valve (Steam) voodoo Webzen Wemade WEMIX PTE
