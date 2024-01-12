KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT Paris – January 12, 2023 In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2023:

Available resources on December 31, 2023: 0 Klépierre share and 11,111,254.90 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2023: 2,870;

Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2023: 2,804;

Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2023: 2,151,702 shares for 50,468,516.45 euros; Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2023: 2,187,702 shares for 51,288,769.09 euros.

As a reminder,

At June 30, 2023, available resources were 36,000 Klépierre shares and 10,118,599.65 euros. At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Képler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre shares and 10,738,920.93 euros. TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 03/07/2023 8 16 14,000 18,000 322,560.00 415,620.00 04/07/2023 - 25 - 16,000 - 378,880.00 05/07/2023 33 4 29,000 2,000 682,950.00 47,800.00 06/07/2023 60 - 34,000 - 789,820.00 - 07/07/2023 36 - 22,000 - 491,040.00 - 10/07/2023 10 14 14,000 20,000 315,700.00 452,400.00 11/07/2023 2 43 4,000 28,801 90,800.00 665,303.10 12/07/2023 2 21 2,000 22,000 47,000.00 524,260.00 13/07/2023 10 25 17,000 17,000 408,850.00 409,530.00 14/07/2023 12 8 10,000 10,000 238,800.00 239,900.00 17/07/2023 15 13 17,801 10,000 424,019.82 239,000.00 18/07/2023 18 12 13,000 13,000 308,620.00 309,790.00 19/07/2023 45 13 29,000 17,000 697,740.00 411,230.00 20/07/2023 24 18 19,000 12,000 457,710.00 290,520.00 21/07/2023 14 12 10,641 11,000 255,916.05 265,870.00 24/07/2023 34 17 20,000 16,000 482,200.00 387,840.00 25/07/2023 19 29 16,000 14,000 382,560.00 335,860.00 26/07/2023 25 50 10,000 40,000 237,200.00 952,400.00 27/07/2023 31 45 26,000 34,095 624,780.00 820,666.65 28/07/2023 63 70 36,000 42,000 859,680.00 1,005,900.00 31/07/2023 19 41 18,000 29,905 433,080.00 720,710.50 July 2023 480 476 361,442 372,801 8,551,025.87 8,873,480.25 01/08/2023 40 16 32,000 12,000 767,040.00 288,120.00 02/08/2023 59 63 43,000 52,000 1,035,440.00 1,256,320.00 03/08/2023 76 37 50,001 32,001 1,191,523.83 765,463.92 04/08/2023 78 84 54,000 66,000 1,279,260.00 1,568,820.00 07/08/2023 73 30 44,188 24,500 1,045,488.08 580,405.00 08/08/2023 28 35 20,000 28,000 474,600.00 668,360.00 09/08/2023 24 31 16,000 18,000 384,320.00 434,340.00 10/08/2023 10 43 8,000 31,000 193,280.00 750,200.00 11/08/2023 49 - 32,000 - 766,400.00 - 14/08/2023 12 3 8,000 2,000 191,200.00 47,920.00 15/08/2023 33 25 25,000 21,000 590,250.00 497,280.00 16/08/2023 11 11 6,000 7,000 142,680.00 167,090.00 17/08/2023 18 6 9,000 8,000 213,120.00 190,240.00 18/08/2023 26 8 19,000 13,000 448,020.00 307,450.00 21/08/2023 27 5 20,000 4,000 468,600.00 94,520.00 22/08/2023 15 4 8,000 4,000 187,600.00 94,120.00 23/08/2023 24 11 15,000 8,000 353,850.00 189,440.00 24/08/2023 48 14 28,000 12,000 663,880.00 287,040.00 25/08/2023 10 18 10,000 10,000 235,900.00 237,200.00 28/08/2023 9 17 10,000 15,000 235,500.00 355,050.00 29/08/2023 15 45 20,000 27,000 482,000.00 653,130.00 30/08/2023 15 12 12,000 8,000 289,200.00 194,320.00 31/08/2023 3 22 12,000 17,000 292,800.00 417,010.00 August 2023 703 540 501,189 419,501 11,931,951.91 10,043,838.92





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/09/2023 15 3 16,000 2,000 389,920.00 49,200.00 04/09/2023 23 1 16,000 2,000 387,840.00 48,900.00 05/09/2023 15 30 6,000 17,000 144,120.00 412,080.00 06/09/2023 3 5 2,038 2,000 49,238.08 48,600.00 07/09/2023 25 15 17,000 6,000 412,250.00 146,520.00 08/09/2023 13 34 14,000 16,000 338,660.00 389,120.00 11/09/2023 10 10 8,000 6,000 195,520.00 147,120.00 12/09/2023 10 8 9,000 8,000 220,320.00 197,040.00 13/09/2023 15 16 8,000 12,000 196,240.00 296,040.00 14/09/2023 20 23 11,000 22,000 271,810.00 546,480.00 15/09/2023 43 18 26,000 6,201 650,260.00 156,141.18 18/09/2023 55 13 29,000 8,000 717,460.00 199,120.00 19/09/2023 19 18 6,000 18,000 148,080.00 446,760.00 20/09/2023 7 35 8,000 24,000 199,520.00 601,920.00 21/09/2023 36 6 26,000 8,000 642,200.00 198,640.00 22/09/2023 30 16 20,000 11,000 487,800.00 269,720.00 25/09/2023 48 10 40,000 6,000 947,200.00 142,320.00 26/09/2023 55 7 38,000 9,000 881,220.00 210,870.00 27/09/2023 14 4 14,000 6,000 317,100.00 136,500.00 28/09/2023 19 21 25,000 23,000 566,000.00 522,790.00 29/09/2023 - 91 - 53,166 - 1,231,856.22 September 2023 475 384 339,038 265,367 8,162,758.08 6,397,737.40 02/10/2023 27 2 22,000 2,000 506,000.00 46,700.00 03/10/2023 48 5 34,000 8,000 766,360.00 182,480.00 04/10/2023 11 37 4,000 40,000 88,600.00 904,000.00 05/10/2023 - 21 - 23,000 - 522,560.00 06/10/2023 21 12 20,000 15,000 450,800.00 342,450.00 09/10/2023 16 - 10,000 - 225,800.00 - 10/10/2023 24 13 21,000 6,000 475,860.00 137,100.00 11/10/2023 7 31 2,842 31,000 64,087.10 706,180.00 12/10/2023 21 27 20,000 19,000 458,200.00 438,710.00 13/10/2023 38 8 25,000 11,000 554,000.00 247,610.00 16/10/2023 - 18 - 19,665 - 441,282.60 17/10/2023 21 23 20,000 16,000 448,000.00 360,800.00 18/10/2023 33 11 21,000 7,000 467,670.00 157,010.00 19/10/2023 43 5 23,880 3,000 521,300.40 66,000.00 20/10/2023 15 33 15,000 33,000 324,300.00 718,080.00 23/10/2023 17 33 22,000 32,000 474,980.00 695,360.00 24/10/2023 - 45 - 37,000 - 819,920.00 25/10/2023 38 50 44,000 38,000 967,560.00 839,040.00 26/10/2023 70 70 42,000 58,000 918,120.00 1,279,480.00 27/10/2023 38 86 26,000 70,356 580,320.00 1,578,085.08 30/10/2023 25 26 18,000 20,000 405,720.00 452,400.00 31/10/2023 - 26 - 20,000 - 455,200.00 October 2023 513 582 390,722 509,021 8,697,677.50 11,390,447.68





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/11/2023 6 44 7,000 20,000 160,230.00 461,200.00 02/11/2023 - 46 - 32,000 - 764,160.00 03/11/2023 29 - 33,000 - 806,850.00 - 06/11/2023 107 19 48,000 13,096 1,156,800.00 319,411.44 07/11/2023 44 54 54,000 42,000 1,245,780.00 959,280.00 08/11/2023 13 4 12,000 12,000 271,800.00 272,400.00 09/11/2023 4 8 10,000 12,605 226,400.00 286,763.75 10/11/2023 12 1 11,000 2,000 247,830.00 45,200.00 13/11/2023 15 - 16,000 - 360,800.00 - 14/11/2023 2 65 3,000 63,000 67,350.00 1,439,550.00 15/11/2023 36 7 13,000 10,000 297,960.00 230,400.00 16/11/2023 11 28 15,143 12,000 345,714.69 275,520.00 17/11/2023 - 25 - 20,000 - 461,200.00 20/11/2023 11 6 14,857 5,000 340,819.58 115,500.00 21/11/2023 20 1 24,000 1 545,760.00 23.08 22/11/2023 1 28 4,000 28,999 90,800.00 661,467.19 23/11/2023 5 11 6,000 10,000 136,200.00 227,700.00 24/11/2023 15 3 15,000 2,000 342,900.00 46,000.00 27/11/2023 5 23 2,000 23,000 45,500.00 526,240.00 28/11/2023 7 7 6,000 8,000 137,400.00 183,680.00 29/11/2023 14 15 14,000 14,000 322,840.00 323,540.00 30/11/2023 14 14 14,000 8,000 323,820.00 185,840.00 November 2023 371 409 322,000 337,701 7,473,554.27 7,785,075.46 01/12/2023 4 31 4,000 21,000 92,200.00 488,250.00 04/12/2023 11 4 15,000 4,000 350,550.00 94,200.00 05/12/2023 18 16 13,000 13,000 302,640.00 303,680.00 06/12/2023 19 8 14,000 6,313 326,900.00 148,039.85 07/12/2023 34 22 19,000 26,000 440,800.00 606,320.00 08/12/2023 11 15 16,000 12,687 376,640.00 299,793.81 11/12/2023 15 17 12,000 8,000 282,360.00 188,640.00 12/12/2023 58 46 40,754 34,000 958,941.62 801,720.00 13/12/2023 31 43 21,326 36,000 502,867.08 850,680.00 14/12/2023 - 54 - 28,000 - 684,040.00 15/12/2023 50 3 23,642 3,000 578,756.16 74,850.00 18/12/2023 31 25 21,198 21,000 515,535.36 514,500.00 19/12/2023 - 16 - 10,000 - 245,900.00 20/12/2023 7 8 8,000 3,000 198,240.00 74,550.00 21/12/2023 31 16 17,391 12,001 427,818.60 296,424.70 22/12/2023 5 4 6,000 2,000 148,320.00 49,600.00 27/12/2023 3 38 6,000 25,000 148,980.00 621,500.00 28/12/2023 - 40 - 15,721 - 391,138.48 29/12/2023 - 7 - 2,589 - 64,362.54 December 2023 328 413 237,311 283,311 5,651,548.82 6,798,189.38 SECOND HALF 2023 2,870 2,804 2,151,702 2,187,702 50,468,516.45 51,288,769.09





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 - ...

Hugo Martins , IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 - ...

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 - ...

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:

Attachment

2024-01-05 PR_KLEPIERRE_LIQUIDITYCONTRACT H2 2023