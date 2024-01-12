KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE
Paris – January 12, 2023
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2023:
Available resources on December 31, 2023: 0 Klépierre share and 11,111,254.90 euros; Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2023: 2,870; Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2023: 2,804; Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2023: 2,151,702 shares for 50,468,516.45 euros; Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2023: 2,187,702 shares for 51,288,769.09 euros.
As a reminder,
At June 30, 2023, available resources were 36,000 Klépierre shares and 10,118,599.65 euros. At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Képler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre shares and 10,738,920.93 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
| Date
| Buy side Number of transactions
| Sell side Number of transactions
| Buy side Number of shares
| Sell side Number of shares
| Buy side Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side Traded volume in EUR
| July 2023
| 480
| 476
| 361,442
| 372,801
| 8,551,025.87
| 8,873,480.25
| August 2023
| 703
| 540
| 501,189
| 419,501
| 11,931,951.91
| 10,043,838.92
| Date
| Buy side Number of transactions
| Sell side Number of transactions
| Buy side Number of shares
| Sell side Number of shares
| Buy side Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side Traded volume in EUR
| September 2023
| 475
| 384
| 339,038
| 265,367
| 8,162,758.08
| 6,397,737.40
| October 2023
| 513
| 582
| 390,722
| 509,021
| 8,697,677.50
| 11,390,447.68
| Date
| Buy side Number of transactions
| Sell side Number of transactions
| Buy side Number of shares
| Sell side Number of shares
| Buy side Traded volume in EUR
| Sell side Traded volume in EUR
| November 2023
| 371
| 409
| 322,000
| 337,701
| 7,473,554.27
| 7,785,075.46
| December 2023
| 328
| 413
| 237,311
| 283,311
| 5,651,548.82
| 6,798,189.38
| SECOND HALF 2023
| 2,870
| 2,804
| 2,151,702
| 2,187,702
| 50,468,516.45
| 51,288,769.09
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:
