New Leaf Detox And Treatment Inc. Now Provides Access To Intensive Outpatient Programs Through Its Luxury Detox And Rehab Centre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a specialist alcohol and drug rehab center with a team of addiction specialists who recognize the importance of helping patients remain actively involved in their recovery every step of the way, is thrilled to announce it is now providing access to intensive outpatient programs through its luxury detox and rehab center.

The Intensive Outpatient Programs that are now being offered at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. focus on an individual's treatment by helping them learn why they are struggling with mental health issues or addiction and how to cope with life's difficulties. The treatment center hopes its luxurious rehabilitation centers in California, which are designed to make the recovery process as comfortable and enjoyable as possible, will encourage more people to start the road to recovery.

“A good alternative to inpatient treatment is Intensive Outpatient Program or IOP. The benefit of IOP is you get treatment and counseling during the day, but you can still go home for the night. If you have a demanding schedule or kids and need a more flexible approach, an IOP may be the answer. You can contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Center in Laguna, Niguel, for information on how these programs differ and what would meet your needs the best.”

The Intensive Outpatient Programs provided at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. will design an individualized treatment plan for each patient where they will receive one-on-one, behavioral, family, and group therapy, medication management, and specialist treatment. The luxury detox & rehab centre will additionally help patients with their physical as well as mental wellness by providing activities such as yoga, hikes, time outdoors, and reflective meditation sessions.

The main benefit of an IOP is that individuals are able to stay in their own environment during treatment and maintain the everyday routine of normal life, such as work, family, and friends, to help make the transition from addiction to sobriety easier and more catered for their specific lifestyle.

The New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. team is standing by to help individuals, or their loved ones take the first step. Call or fill out the form on the treatment center's website to have a specialist reach out today.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its intensive outpatient programs, please visit .

Source:

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: