Vasundhara Raje Skips BJP Meeting On Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 12 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday skipped a party meeting that was held here to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Raje did not turn up for the meeting that was held at a hotel here due to her daughter-in-law's illness.

The meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state unit BJP president C.P. Joshi, Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal among others.

Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel said: "BJP takes every election as a challenge. We will win 25 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats this time."

--IANS

arc/pgh