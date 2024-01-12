A.M. Best Upgrades Financial Strength Rating Of F&G Annuities & Life's Primary Operating Companies To 'A' Outlook Stable

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A.M. Best announced it has upgraded the financial strength ratings of F&G's primary operating companies, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company of New York, to 'A' (Excellent) from 'A-' (Excellent).

Concurrently, A.M. Best has also upgraded the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) of Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. to 'bbb' (Good) from 'bbb-' (Good).

The rating outlook for F&G and its subsidiaries is 'Stable'.

"We are excited that A.M. Best has upgraded F&G's insurance subsidiaries to an 'A' rating, which we believe recognizes our proven track record, balance sheet strength, financial transparency and commitment to achieving rating upgrades over time," said Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking forward, we are well positioned to expand our reach as a leading 'A' rated provider of insurance solutions as we execute on our diversified growth strategy, with multiple levers to grow our business and expand our profitability and returns."



A.M. Best is one of the four major credit rating agencies utilized by F&G to provide an independent assessment of the Company's financial strength and creditworthiness.

The full list of F&G's associated entities receiving an upgrade is available on A.M. Best's website .

About F&G

F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

