Industrial Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Industrial Air Compressor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial air compressor market size is predicted to reach $28.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the industrial air compressor market is due to increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial air compressor market share . Major players in the industrial air compressor market include Atlas Copco, Danfoss A/S, HD Hyundai Infracore Co. Ltd., EBARA Corporation., Elgi Equipments Limited., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd.

Industrial Air Compressor Market Segments

.By Type: Rotary Air Compressors, Reciprocating Air Compressors, Centrifugal Air Compressors

.By Product: Positive Displacement, Dynamic Displacement

.By Seal: Oil-Free Seal, Oil-Lubricated Seal

.By Application: Food And Beverage, Oil And Gas, Energy And Mining, Semiconductor And Electronics, Manufacturing, Construction And Municipal, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture/Farming

.By Geography: The global industrial air compressor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial air compressor is a device that utilizes an electric, diesel, or gas-powered engine to convert power to potential energy stored in pressurized air. It uses one or more reciprocating pistons to draw in air and compress it. The compressed air is then directed towards various tools such as jackhammers, paint sprayers, impact wrenches, and others.

The main types of industrial air compressors are rotary air compressors, reciprocating air compressors, and centrifugal air compressors. Rotational air compressors are rotary positive displacement devices that can operate at high speeds over a wide range of pressures and flows. These are divided into positive displacement and dynamic displacement with a variety of seals such as oil-free seals and oil-lubricated seals. They can be used in several industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, energy and mining, semiconductor and electronics, manufacturing, construction and municipal, pharmaceuticals, agriculture/farming.

