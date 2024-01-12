Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial water treatment chemicals market size is predicted to reach $39.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the industrial water treatment chemicals market is due to growth in industrialization and an expanding automotive sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial water treatment chemicals market share . Major players in the industrial water treatment chemicals market include BWA Water Additives UK Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab Inc., Ashland Water Technologies, Kemira Oyj, Solenis LLC.

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segments

.By Product: Antifoams, Oxygen Scavengers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides and Disinfectants, Oxidants, PH Conditioners, Sludge Conditioners, Scale Inhibitors, Other Products

.By Application: Raw Water Treatment, Cooling and Boilers, Effluent Water Treatment and Water Desalination

.By End User: Oil and Gas, Power, Metal and Mining, Chemical, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global industrial water treatment chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial water treatment chemicals such as coagulants, flocculants, and PH adjustment chemicals are used in wastewater treatment to adjust pH, begin coagulating solids in the wastewater, and remove bacteria before the wastewater is delivered to a clean or portable water supply for consumption.

Industrial water treatment chemicals are segmented by product into antifoams, oxygen scavengers, corrosion inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, oxidants, PH conditioners, sludge conditioners, scale inhibitors, and others. Antifoams are used in the application of microbiological fermentation techniques. Antifoams are also used by wiping on filling nozzles on a screen suspended above the foaming system rims of processing vats. The various end users are oil and gas, power, metal and mining, and chemicals. These are used in various applications such as raw water treatment, cooling and boilers, effluent water treatment, and water desalination.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size And Growth

......

27. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

