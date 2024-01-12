(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) San Clemente, California – The House of the Rising Son, a full-service rehab center for substance abuse recovery, is happy to announce its new affordable alcohol and drug rehab programs at its addiction treatment center in San Clemente, near Capistrano Beach in Orange County.

The new alcohol and drug rehab programs being offered at The House of the Rising Son utilize a unique combination of proven treatment methods like therapy and 12-step work with holistic healing services like yoga classes and outdoor therapy. The treatment center's focus is on delivering the best possible care to every patient by customizing each program to ensure an individualized approach that caters to their unique recovery needs.

“We work every day to turn our goal into a reality that our patients can benefit from,” said a spokesperson for The House of the Rising Son.“It's why we hire the most qualified and experienced addiction specialists to run our programs. It's also why we base our programs on cutting-edge research on addiction. No one should have to suffer from substance abuse, alcoholism, substance abuse disorder, substance dependence, drug withdrawal, alcohol withdrawal syndrome, or addiction. With our help, you won't have to for much longer.”

The House of the Rising Son only hires the most qualified and experienced addiction specialists to run its programs, ensuring that its services are based on the latest cutting-edge research on addiction. This dedication to ensuring that patients achieve the highest level of care also extends to the activities available in the treatment programs, which, unlike many other rehabilitation centers, provide an extensive variety of options for patients to get involved in, including hikes, beach walks, and yoga classes.

With treatment programs that combine all the benefits of alcohol & drug rehab with traditional and holistic therapy as well as a proven treatment approach that involves delivering high-quality individualized rehab programs, relapse prevention, drug rehabilitation, dialectical behavior therapy, counseling, and aftercare, The House of the Rising Son is committed to promoting lifelong sobriety.

The House of the Rising Son invites those who still have questions about any of its alcohol and drug rehab programs to request a callback or contact a member of its professional team today to receive a 100% confidential consultation.

About The House of The Rising Son

The House of the Rising Son is a full-service substance abuse recovery center located in Southern Orange County. The facility's skilled staff is capable of helping patients reach their recovery goals, no matter what kind of support they need to get there. The House of the Rising Son has helped numerous patients with high-quality medical detox, alcohol and drug rehab, and in-depth aftercare.

To learn more about The House of the Rising Son and its new and affordable alcohol and drug rehab programs at its addiction treatment center in San Clemente, near Capistrano Beach in Orange County

