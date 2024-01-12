(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Fruit Concentrate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Apple, Citrus Fruits), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030"

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global fruit concentrate market size is expected to reach USD 148.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030

The global market for fruit concentrate is witnessing substantial growth, with an increasing demand for natural food sources in products and a preference for reduced sugar in beverages. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their dietary choices and are seeking fruit concentrate products that align with their preferences for natural and healthier options.

Consumers are increasingly seeking products made from natural ingredients without artificial additives or preservatives. Fruit concentrate provides a concentrated form of fruit flavors and nutrients, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers aiming to create natural and clean-label food and beverage products.

In addition, the reduced sugar demand in beverages has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. With rising concerns about excessive sugar consumption and its ill effects, consumers are actively seeking alternatives, which have lower sugar content. Fruit concentrate offers a natural solution that provides concentrated fruit flavors without any requirement for high amounts of added sugars. This allows manufacturers to develop reduced-sugar beverages that still deliver the desired fruit taste and appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Furthermore, the fruit concentrate industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable sourcing practices. Manufacturers are exploring alternative sources for fruit concentrates, including organic fruits and sustainably grown crops. This aligns with the increasing consumer demand for environment-friendly products and supports the growing trend of conscious consumption.

Geographically, regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are experiencing significant demand for fruit concentrate with natural food sources and reduced sugar. The health-conscious consumer base in these regions, coupled with their focus on nutrition and wellness, has resulted in a higher demand for clean-label food and beverage products. Therefore, manufacturers are incorporating fruit concentrates into their product offerings to meet this demand for natural and reduced-sugar options.

Fruit Concentrate Market Report Highlights



In terms of source, the apple segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to ease of use and rise in usage of natural fruit and vegetable ingredients

In terms of application, food & beverage emerged as the fastest-growing segment owing to rising demand for plant-derived ingredients. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030 Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to growing consumer awareness towards sports nutrition and healthy foods

Company Profiles



Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc.

Royal Cosun

Kerr Concentrates, Inc.

Dohler GmBH

Archer Daniels Midland

Agrana Beteiligungs Ag

China Haiseng Juice Holdings Co., Ltd

Lemon Concentrate, S.L.

Rudolf Wild GmBH & Co. Kg Sunopata Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Fruit Concentrate Market Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Producer Pricing Analysis

3.3. Average Pricing Analysis

3.4. Fruit Concentrate Market

3.4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.2. Market Dynamics

3.4.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3. Market Analysis Tools

3.4.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5. Fruit Concentrate Market

3.5.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5.2. Market Dynamics

3.5.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.5.3. Market Analysis Tools

3.5.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Fruit Concentrate Market: Source Outlook

4.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2. Fruit Concentrate Market Estimates & Forecast, by Source (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1. Apple

4.2.2. Citrus Fruits

4.2.3. Pineapple

4.2.4. Grapes

4.2.5. Pear

4.2.6. Berries

4.2.7. Other Fruits

Chapter 5. Global Fruit Concentrate Market: Application Outlook

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2. Fruit Concentrate Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.1. Food & Beverage

5.2.1.1. Dairy based Beverages

5.2.1.2. Non - Dairy Beverages

5.2.1.3. Confectionery

5.2.1.4. Bakery

5.2.1.5. Snacks

5.2.1.6. Desserts & Condiments

5.2.1.7. Other

5.2.2. Nutraceuticals & Supplements

5.2.3. Pet Food

5.2.4. Other

Chapter 6. Global Fruit Concentrate Market: Distribution Channel Outlook

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2. Global Fruit Concentrate Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1. B2B

6.2.2. B2C

6.2.2.1. Online sales

6.2.2.2. Hypermarkets/supermarkets

6.2.2.3. Wholesale Stores

6.2.2.4. Others

Chapter 7. Fruit Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

7.1. Fruit Concentrate Market Share by Region, 2022 & 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Participant's Overview

8.3. Financial Performance

8.4. Product Benchmarking

8.5. Company Market Positioning

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

