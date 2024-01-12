Gap Inc. Names Eric Chan As Chief Business And Strategy Officer And Amy Thompson As Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS ) today announced the appointment of Eric Chan as Chief Business and Strategy Officer, effective this week, and Amy Thompson as Chief People Officer, effective January 22. Both leaders will join Gap Inc.'s executive leadership team and report to Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson.

"Eric Chan and Amy Thompson will play a critical role in solidifying our foundation as we redefine Gap Inc. for a new era – one where operational rigor becomes a consistent cornerstone of strength for us, bolstered by best-in-class talent and a culture of creativity – all paving the way for brand reinvigoration and cultural relevance," said Dickson.

With more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience at both Fortune 500 and start-up companies, most recently as CFO of the LA Clippers, Chan has a proven track record of leading scaled, creative and entrepreneurial business strategies, fiscal and organizational goal setting and operations oversight. Previously, Chan served as COO for The Bouqs Company and, prior to that, CFO for Loot Crate, where he helped scale the company from a startup to $165 million in revenue.

"There is so much potential in Gap Inc.'s portfolio of iconic brands, and I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," said Chan. "I look forward to working alongside Gap Inc. leadership to develop and execute against our strategic agenda."

"I'm thrilled that Eric will now be at the helm of our business and strategy operations, leading the development of Gap Inc.'s corporate strategy and the critical business levers that will enable us to execute that strategy with excellence," Dickson added.

As Chief People Officer, Thompson brings 25 years of experience leading cultural change for world-class companies, iconic brands, and scaled retail operations balancing rigor and excellence with a start-up mentality. She most recently served as Chief People Officer at Mattel, and before that as Chief People Officer at TOMS and in HR executive roles at Starbucks and

Ticketmaster.

During her time at Mattel, Thompson successfully led the effort to elevate corporate mission, purpose, and values, while supporting a comprehensive business transformation with an improved operating model, talent initiatives, and enhanced performance incentive programs. The culture and results Thompson has driven have been recognized by Forbes, Fast Company, and the Great Place to Work Institute. She succeeds Sheila Peters, who has served as Chief People Officer at Gap Inc. since 2020.

"I have long admired Gap Inc. for its dedication to its teams, customers, and the communities it serves," Thompson said. "I look forward to working hand in hand with leadership to empower and energize the organization, creating a culture that thrives on collaboration, creativity, and purpose, that will serve as a strong foundation in this exciting new era."

"Amy uniquely understands the careful alchemy of people, strategy and culture driving extraordinary results and has distinguished herself as a builder of purpose-driven, highly effective teams dedicated to driving business success. I'm confident she is the right leader to help us build a winning culture, while championing values that allow Gap Inc. to matter more to our teams, customers and communities," Dickson said.

