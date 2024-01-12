(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist radiate joy at 'The Golden Wedding', surrounded by stunning decor and draping by Revelry Event Designers.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Tied the Knot Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c, on ABC. The special is available to stream on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revelry Event Designers is a proud participant in“The Golden Wedding,” which featured The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and Theresa Nist's wedding preparation and ceremony. Revelry Event Designers provided ceremony and reception furniture for the happy couple on their special day.“The Golden Wedding” aired LIVE on THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 at 8/7c, on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on“The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle and began their next chapter, happily ever after.ABOUT REVELRY EVENT DESIGNERSRevelry Event Designers is a renowned luxury wedding and event design firm specializing in installations, space planning, draping, chandeliers, furniture rentals, and custom décor. Revelry is set to bring elegance and creativity to this landmark event.With over two decades in the business, they work closely with the industry's top planners and producers to design and execute a diverse array of events, from weddings and mitzvahs to film premieres and galas, across the globe. Operating from a 120,000 square foot warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, Revelry Event Designers is equipped with comprehensive in-house capabilities, including carpentry, fabric, sewing, furniture crafting, design, and painting departments to bring unique events to life.Founded by visionary Argentinian designer Edgar Zamora, Revelry Event Designers boasts a rich history of transforming spaces into breathtaking experiences. The company's journey to prominence began with the iconic wedding of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, leading to a series of collaborations with high-profile clients such as Britney Spears, the Kardashians, Oprah, and Vice President Kamala Harris.Revelry's work has not only captivated its distinguished clientele but has also been featured in prestigious publications like The New York Times and Vogue.To learn more about Revelry Event Designers, visit .ABOUT“THE GOLDEN WEDDING”After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on“The Golden Bachelor,” the highest rated new show of the fall season, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist walked down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after by Jesse Palmer,“The Golden Wedding” aired LIVE on THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow, January 5, on Hulu.“The Golden Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.For more information on“The Golden Bachelor,” visit dgepress .Follow“The Golden Bachelor”, (#TheGoldenBachelor; #TheGoldenWedding) on Facebook, Instagram and X.

