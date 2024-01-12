Healthcare Company Rents Entire Amusement Park To Thank Staff And Their Families For Their Hard Work And Dedication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It was an honor to spend an evening with our most precious resource- our incredible team members- and those that mean the most to them!

CareRite Centers thanks thousands of healthcare heroes and their families by renting out Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in East Rutherford, New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareRite Centers, an East Coast-based healthcare company, thanked thousands of their staff and families yesterday evening by renting out the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at the American Dream Mall.The CareRite Centers organization, known for its 3 ring logo, which represents the brand's patients, families, and their staff, invested over a quarter of one million dollars for this event in an effort to express continued, genuine appreciation for thousands of their network's healthcare heroes.Staff across the CareRite Centers Network were joined by their own families for the event: children, spouses, partners, close friends, siblings, and other loved ones who support them each day as an opportunity to not only thank their staff, but their team member's personal support systems.The event welcomed staff from each and every discipline within skilled nursing, ranging from nursing to dietary operations, housekeeping, and maintenance, to therapeutic recreation and concierge services.“Our staff across so many disciplines care for our patients in such a beautiful way,” offered Ashley Romano, CareRite's Chief Experience Officer.“It is our greatest honor to celebrate our dedicated staff who give selflessly each day."Families of staff were treated to an all-inclusive experience including full access to all of the wow that the Nickelodeon Universe offers, including live entertainment, raffle prizes, complimentary amusement park fare and themed park-wide food stations, and much more.“Evenings like this are special; they are truly magical and mean the world to us,” Romano continued.“CareRite Kids,” a term coined by CareRite to feature the next generation of healthcare heroes, were treated to exciting raffle prizes that included PlayStation gaming consoles, high-end technology, signature healthcare-themed Barbies, and so much more.One CareRite Kid shared,“CareRite is amazing, and I had the best night in the world!”The CareRite Centers organization understands the selfless sacrifices all healthcare workers and their families have made over the course of the pandemic and continue to make to ensure the highest quality and level of care for those needing it across the skilled nursing and rehabilitation industry.“Thank you for having not only Team Paramount here at American Dream but all of our New York and New Jersey brothers and sisters,” began Katie Cullum, Assistant Administrator of The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.Katie Cullum continued,“It's really been an amazing night, not only to thank us, but to thank our friends and family who support us when we go to work every single day. We're just really grateful for it. Thanks everybody!”CareRite Kids were also given the opportunity to share what their loved one means to them and how their career as a healthcare worker continues to inspire them as role models.“She's fun, she's nice, she's polite! I couldn't be prouder of my mom,” exclaimed Logan, whose mother works at Glengariff in Glen Cove, New York.“My mom won me an Oculus tonight too!” he shared after his mother won the prize from a staff hula hooping contest.“It takes a lot of dedication and selflessness to be a healthcare hero, and the commitment of CareRite excellence stems from the support we all receive back home to allow us to do what we love to do,” shared a nurse from CareRite's Long Island region.“The atmosphere was so homey, so warm. It's exactly what CareRite is all about,” shared Ben Blumenkrantz, Director of Construction Management and Development.“We had a great time, the kids had a great time, for weeks they were excited! Thank you CareRite!”Throughout the evening, additional staff also expressed their sentiments, sharing:“Thank you so much! We love CareRite, and thanks for throwing this great event, always doing so great for us, and showing your appreciation.”“It is our greatest pleasure to host events like this evening of gratitude for our incredible staff and their families and loved ones,” shared Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer for CareRite Centers.“We have the deepest appreciation for our staff for their hard work and dedication each and every day, but we also thank their families for the countless support of their loved ones when they leave their homes and work in the homes of our residents.”As expressed in CareRite's mission,“Our employees are the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion we are committed to, striving to fulfill the expressed and unexpressed wishes and needs of our guests and their families daily. They are therefore our most precious resource.”Thank you to the precious resources that encompass the CareRite family; you are #TheCareRiteDifference!

