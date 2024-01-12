Figure Eight Federal Partnership With Latent AI To Revolutionize Government Data Labeling And Edge AI Model Optimization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership enhances machine learning lifecycle for faster AI deployment

- Tim Klawa, Figure Eight Federal's Head of ProductWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Figure Eight Federal (F8F), Appen's (APXYY) FOCI-mitigated arm specializing in data enrichment for defense and intelligence applications, announces a strategic partnership with Latent AI, a leader in efficient DevOps for ML (Machine Learning) at the edge. This collaboration is set to transform government sectors by enhancing the entire ML lifecycle, from optimized SME-driven data labeling to delivery at scale of lightweight, ultra-efficient, and adaptive models.Low quality data and a lack of processes designed specifically for edge AI can unnecessarily delay and even ruin projects. Latent AI helps build scalable, repeatable, and trusted DevOps for ML processes that deliver 10x model compression and a 2-6x speed increase with only a negligible accuracy loss.When combined with the Figure Eight Federal platform, which drives up to 100x efficiency over manual labeling and delivers a 20x gain in efficiency through data workflow optimization and labeling orchestration, the partnership heralds a new era in AI model deployment and adaptive optimization."Our partnership with Latent AI is a significant development in our mission to empower government SMEs to optimize models at the edge," said Tim Klawa, F8F's head of product. "By integrating our data labeling platform with Latent AI's DevOps for ML solution, we are enhancing the continuity and adaptability of AI models for warfighters at the edge.”F8F's platform adds comprehensive data lineage to the data labeling pipelines, providing robust versioning and governance to the data enrichment process and complex ontologies. All labeled data contains full auditability into who labeled it and the trust associated with that label. This level of governance ensures full transparency and auditability in the data labeling process, a critical aspect of developing trustworthy AI systems.Complementing F8F's capabilities, Latent AI's DevOps solution adds additional value by mapping model attributes, versioning, and characteristics to the data lineage, thereby offering end-to-end transparency. This joint approach facilitates the development of AI that is not only reliable but also enables accountability and auditability, crucial for government agencies seeking trustworthy and responsible AI."Through this strategic alliance, we aim to empower government agencies with the most advanced AI and machine learning technologies at the edge available. By combining efficient data labeling with faster training, prototyping, and deployment, we can forge a path toward AI solutions that not only overcome current data, security, and scalability hurdles, but also lay a solid foundation for the future of trusted AI development and implementation," said Scott Ostrowski, vice president of federal at Latent AI.Figure Eight Federal's platform supports a variety of critical data types for defense and intelligence applications, including: Electro-Optical (EO) Imagery, Full Motion Video, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Multi-spectral/Hyper-spectral Imagery, Radio Frequency (RF) Spectrum, 3rd Generation Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR). The platform also facilitates plug-and-play model interoperability for computer vision and large language models, crucial for reinforcement learning with human feedback from integrated SMEs and model tuning in dynamic operational environments.F8F's technology, emphasizing increased resiliency as a key operational value, synergizes with Latent AI to foster a streamlined multi-node DevOps environment, vital for forward-deployed operations.“This collaboration moves us toward our vision of uninterrupted access and optimization of models at the edge during future potential cyber and kinetic combat attrition,” said Vinay Malkani, president of F8F.This partnership is a breakthrough for government sectors, enabling agencies to leverage AI more effectively and efficiently in operational defense scenarios, thereby enhancing their strategic and operational capabilities. For more information about the partnership and its offerings, please visit f8federal and latentai.***About Figure Eight Federal:Figure Eight Federal is Appen's (APXYY) FOCI-mitigated arm for US defense and intelligence applications. Appen is a leading provider of data enrichment platforms for AI. Known for its precise, use case-specific data sourcing, enrichment, and human-in-the-loop model evaluation, Figure Eight Federal empowers analysts to integrate AI within existing workflows. Appen operates a global data labeling task force of over 1 million in over 170 countries, with expertise in over 235 languages and has been instrumental in providing training data for some of the largest AI initiatives in the world within the tech sector. Visit us at f8federal.About Latent AI:Latent AI specializes in efficient DevOps for ML at the edge, adapting AI and machine learning models for optimized deployment in edge computing environments. Applying software development principles, Latent AI builds model trust through continuous testing and validation, offering a streamlined and scalable path for delivering optimized, secured models. Our approach is adaptable to deployment across cloud platforms and edge devices, ensuring flexibility and robust performance. Learn more at latentai.Contact:

