Taiga And X Games Partner To Electrify X Games Aspen 2024

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - X Games, the world's premier action sports event, and Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga"), Canada's leading electric powersports brand, announce a first-of-its-kind partnership which will make Taiga the exclusive Electric Snowmobile provider of X Games Aspen 2024.

For nearly 30 years, X Games has lived at the forefront of progression through its events, athletes and partnerships. This revolutionary partnership with Taiga reinvents the athlete transportation onsite at X Games. The use of Taiga's next generation Nomad sleds at X Games Aspen will reduce the emissions of its snowmobile fleet by up to 86%*, taking a significant step towards lowering the event's carbon footprint.

"Our collaboration with Taiga isn't just a sponsorship; it's a shared commitment to paving the way for a more environmentally conscious sports industry." shared Ashley Robbins, Vice President partnerships at X Games. "Together, we aren't just aiming high - we're forging a new path towards a lower carbon future."

Not only will the use of the electric sleds lower emissions, but it will also reduce the noise pollution as the Nomad sleds operate with little to no noise. X Games production will take advantage of the silence in new #TaigaTalk segments where hosts can conduct in-depth interviews with athletes as they ride sleds back to the competition start.

"We are delighted to be supporting the X Games in their transition towards a more

eco-conscious event." said Annick Lauzon, Marketing Director at Taiga. "The grueling operations and fast pace of the event will also prove a perfect demonstration ground for our 100% electric Nomad snowmobiles, and we hope this will encourage other events and operators to transition their snowmobile fleets to electric, without compromising on power or performance".

Nomad, the world's first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile is a game-changer for mountain operations and ski resorts. This versatile sport-utility snowmobile is emission-free and operates quietly, ensuring that the natural beauty of the area isn't disturbed by loud revving or exhaust fumes. Additionally, it requires no powertrain maintenance and doesn't require gas or oil, making it a cost-effective option over time. The ideal winter workhorse, Nomad offers a range of up to 100km and boasts an impressive towing capacity of 511 kilograms (1,125 pounds)*.

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit



This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Taiga's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the customers' experience and other statements that are not historical facts, as well as those described in Taiga Motors's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of Taiga Motors's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, available on Taiga's SEDAR profile at



Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

* For illustration purposes. * ICE Snowmobile Average consumption: 19L/100 km, calculated based on a lifetime of 5 years and 10,000 km. Performance and Specifications: Specifications are given for informational purposes only based on Taiga's testing. Metrics (such as weight, range, speed, acceleration and battery life) may vary based on the environment, terrain, weather conditions, local regulations and final build of the ordered product.

