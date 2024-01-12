(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROMANCE, Ark., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today the Postal Service continues its celebration of the joys of love with the latest stamp in the popular Love stamp series. The issue date for the 2024 Love stamp was set to allow customers to take advantage of this beautiful stamp for their Valentine's Day messages. The stamp was issued in Romance, Arkansas.

New Love Stamp Flies into Your Post Office.

The digital illustration on this stamp features a highly stylized white bird made of four geometric shapes shown against a rich red background. Facing the upper right corner of the stamp, the bird carries in its beak a pink envelope sealed with a red heart.

The envelope carried by the bird on this stamp serves a purpose similar to the stamp itself, hinting at a fond greeting from a loved one even before the letter or card has been opened. The red, white, and pink of this design call to mind the traditional colors of Valentine's Day cards and decorations, but as with all previous Love issuances since the series began in 1973, this stamp encourages us to open our hearts and express our feelings on any occasion-especially when it comes as a welcome surprise.

Antonio Alcalá designed this stamp with art by Katie Kirk.

The love stamp pane of 20 stamps are issued as Forever stamps. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1‐ounce price.

