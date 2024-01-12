SAMARITAN's PURSE AIRLIFTS LIFE-SAVING TRAUMA SUPPLIES TO ISRAEL

Samaritan's Purse disaster relief specialists currently working in Israel will partner with Magen David Adom, the emergency services agency of Israel; Sheba Medical Center, the largest healthcare system in Israel; and the Ministry of Health to ensure these trauma kits are distributed to first responders in communities that are the furthest from hospitals and emergency care-greatly increasing the ability for injured civilians to receive critical care. Recipients will also receive additional advanced life support training-equipping them to most effectively utilize these kits.

Samaritan's Purse is also providing Magen David Adom with 14 new ambulances to replace those destroyed during the October 7 Hamas attacks and an additional seven armored ambulances.

"I was there in November, and I saw first-hand the devastation caused by Hamas. War is horrific, and innocent civilians are suffering," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Samaritan's Purse is committed to helping families in need, and we are grateful to be able to support Magen David Adom with ambulances and these life-saving trauma kits. Please join me in praying for peace in Israel."