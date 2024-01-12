UNCF To Host MLK Day Observances

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local offices honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the nation prepares to observe a national day of service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., several UNCF (United Negro College Fund) offices will be conducting events, both in person and virtually, to recognize the legendary Civil Rights icon.

The events will offer a range of activities, from keynote speakers to musical performances. Many events will highlight local leaders, educators, writers, performers, students and alumni from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The events also raise awareness about UNCF and its fundraising efforts on behalf of students and member HBCUs. The events are open to the public.

The following is a list of upcoming events:

Saturday, Jan. 13

Detroit

32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brunch

11 a.m.

Jamison Temple Baptist Church

Keynote speaker: Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle of the Church of God in Christ, Inc.

Monday, Jan. 15

Anderson, SC

Anderson MLK Celebration

5 p.m.

Anderson Entertainment Center

Keynote speaker: Christopher Singleton, former professional athlete

Los Angeles

38th Annual MLK Awards Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

Proud Bird Restaurant and Events Center

Keynote speaker: Ramsey Jay Jr., founding principal, Ramsey Jay Jr. and Associates

Minneapolis

2024 Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast

Leading Onward

8 a.m.

Keynote speaker: Marley Dias, activist, author, contributor, cultural influencer, speaker, founder and producer

New York

2024 MLK Virtual Award Ceremony

11 a.m.

Keynote speaker: the Rev. Eli Wilson, III, St Albans Congregational Church

This is a virtual event.

Washington, DC

Washington Area UNCF/WIAC 41st Annual MLK Birthday Celebration

9 a.m.

Keynote speaker: John C. Brittain, Olie W. Rauh Professor of Law, University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law

Many UNCF-member institutions are also conducting events commemorating Dr. King's legacy. Visit the college or university's website for details.

###



About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. During its 80-year existence, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion and helped more than 500,000 students not just attend college, but thrive, graduate and become leaders. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor's degrees, 5% of master's degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF .

CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384 ...