Global Impact Modifiers Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

January 12, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the impact modifiers market size is predicted to reach $6.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the impact modifiers market is due to the increase in demand for impact modifiers in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest impact modifiers market share . Major players in the impact modifiers market include Evonik Industries AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Addivant USA LLC, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Impact Modifiers Market Segments

1. By Type: AIM, ABS, MBS, CPE, EPDM, ASA, Other Types

2. By Application: PVC, Engineering Plastics, PBT, Nylon, Other Applications

3. By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Other End-Users

4. By Geography: The global impact modifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The impact modifiers manufacture impact modifiers for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), engineering plastics, and epoxy resins. Impact modifiers are the key additives for increasing flexibility, improving durability, and meeting the physical property requirements of rigid parts. They are added to compounded materials to improve the durability and toughness of plastic resins.

The main types of products in the impact modifiers market are acrylic impact modifiers (AIM), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), methacrylate-butadiene-styrene (MBS), chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA), and others. The acrylic impact modifier is used to improve the resistance performance of the product. The ABS impact modifier is used in applications such as computer and printer housings, consumer electronics, appliances, garden equipment, automotive parts, and toys. MBS impact modifier is tailor-made for the specific needs of rigid and semi-rigid indoor PVC applications. CPE is used as a toughening agent and possesses resistance to oil, ozone, and fire. EPDM impact modifiers are used in process industries that handle corrosive environments containing nitric acid and chromic acid in low concentrations, such as the electroplating industry. ASA impact modifiers are used in general prototyping in 3D printing and the automotive industry due to their high weather resistance. The impact modifiers' end-users are packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive, and others. The products are applied to PVC, engineering plastics, PBT, nylon, and others.

