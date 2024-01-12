Gurnick Academy Celebrates New San Jose Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts celebrates the recent move of its corporate office and long-time flagship San Mateo Campus to a new First Street location in San Jose, Calif.

In celebration of their new home, students can indulge in an array of free meals chosen meticulously to tantalize taste buds.

Gurnick Academy's new 40,000-square-foot facility substantially benefits students, faculty, and staff. The novel venue provides more efficient classroom configurations, a working space for staff and faculty, plus the ability to provide all services in one location.

The Gurnick Academy Logo

Gurnick Academy celebrates the recent move of its corporate office and long-time flagship San Mateo Campus to a new First Street location in San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts celebrates the recent move of its corporate office and long-time flagship San Mateo Campus to a new First Street location in San Jose, Calif. Commemorating their new home, the campus is hosting a week-long culinary welcome! From Monday, January 8, and continuing throughout Friday, January 12, all“lunches will be on the school.”Whereby students can indulge in an array of free meals chosen meticulously to tantalize taste buds. Moreover, the week-long celebration is“more than just great food,” says Marc Feldman, campus director of the school's upcoming menu. Said menu features everything from delicious Gruyere Waffles with unique toppings to delectable crepes, a range of sumptuous baked goods, and vegan-friendly salads. Notably,“It's an opportunity to connect, share stories, build new friendships, and renew bonds formed in previous semesters at Gurnick,” says Feldman.“It's our way of saying thank you for being a vibrant part of the Gurnick Academy family.”The school's relocation falls just in time for its 20th anniversary and the start of a new educational cohort. The move was primarily driven by its commitment to providing quality and affordable education, say school officials. Accordingly, the new standalone 40,000-square-foot facility substantially benefits students, faculty, and staff. Moreover, the novel venue provides more efficient classroom configurations, a working space for staff and faculty, plus the ability to provide all services in one location. Later, school leaders plan to add a campus coffee shop, gym, and other amenities.At a prime position near the US-101 and I-880 freeways, getting to and from the campus will be easier for students. A bonus is the new location's accessibility to public transportation, including the VTA light rail. Further, the new site offers increased parking options and an enhanced security infrastructure.“It was a pleasure working on this project and being involved with the creation of a new campus,” says Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations.“It is not just a physical space but an environment for open minds and shared dreams. Together, let's build a Gurnick Academy where education transcends boundaries and transforms lives.”“As a new PTA student, my experience at Gurnick so far has been great, especially with the new location,” raves an A.S. in Physical Therapy Assistant student from Cohort #14.“I like that we have a spacious student lounge and kitchen.” She further exudes,“It's very fast-paced, as expected, and I love how the professors and the staff members go above and beyond to ensure that students, especially me in my cohort, get the best educational experience with hands-on learning. It has been phenomenal!”Precipitating the move was a desire to meet the needs of the community and employment partners and the ability to offer additional programs. Overall,“Gurnick Academy is responding to the needs of healthcare employers in the San Jose area,” says Burke Malin, the Institution's Chief Operating Officer.“Our main campus is very cozy, and it feels right,” says Zara Gourji, Gurnick's Chief Process Officer.“The effectiveness and efficiency with which our VP of Operations, Fred Faridian, and our Campus Director, Mark Feldman, were able to open the campus for our students to enjoy was astounding. It was not without sleepless nights, forgotten vacations, and hours of work,” continues Gourji.“This proves once again what Gurnick's team effort and dedication can do! I hope our Gurnick Team will enjoy our main campus and treat it with love and care.”“We're proud to say we've arrived at that envisioned future where learning, innovation, and community converge at our beautiful new campus. Our new home will continue to foster excellence and create a brighter future for our community,” concludes Feldman.To register for a campus tour, interested prospective students can call 408-384-7050 or email .... The campus address is now 1641 N. First Street, San Jose, CA, 95112.~Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California.

Cindy Chamberlin

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

+1 559-495-9246

email us here