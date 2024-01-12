Arcade1up Climbs List Of Largest Brands In Gaming Hardware

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary achievement, Arcade1Up , named "Best of CES" in 2022 and 2023, has become the fourth largest brand in gaming hardware according to a NPD Group 2023 report – marking a significant milestone in its journey. Just five years since its inception, the company has risen rapidly in the ranks, a feat attributed largely to its innovative product line, particularly the Infinity Game Board.

This achievement underscores Arcade1Up's commitment to redefining the gaming experience with products that seamlessly integrate digital advancements with traditional gaming. The Infinity Game Board, a pioneer in hybrid gaming, has played a crucial role in this success. The product has captured gamers' imaginations worldwide, featuring an 18 HD touchscreen, responsive tactile feedback, and a library of over 100 board games and activities.

"Being recognized as one of the top brands in gaming hardware is a proud moment for us. The Infinity Game Board and Table has been a game-changer, literally and figuratively, in our industry." shared David McIntosh, SVP of Brand and Communications at Arcade1Up.

Dora Dvir, Interim CEO of Arcade1Up, added, "The global gaming market is witnessing unprecedented growth, projected to reach USD 665.77 billion by 2030 (Fortune Business Insights, July 2023 ). Our rise in the hardware sector is reflective of our innovation and commitment to fun."

As the gaming industry evolves, the board game market is experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.27% from 2022 to 2028 (Arizton, March 2023 ). Arcade1Up continues to be at the forefront of how gaming is experienced at home and globally. The Arcade1Up team is looking forward to continuing to reinvent, reimagine, and innovate retro gaming in 2024.

