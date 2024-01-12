Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company's“Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial floor coating market size is predicted to reach $7.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the industrial floor coating market is due to the industrialization of floor coatings globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial floor coating market share. Major players in the industrial floor coating market include PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, A&I Coatings, Dow Chemical Company, Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd.

Industrial Floor Coating Market Segments

.By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid, Other Resin Types

.By Flooring Material: Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Other Flooring Material

.By Technology: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne

.By Component: One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component

.By End-Use Sector: Manufacturing, Aviation & transportation, Food processing, Science & technology, Other End-User Sector

.By Geography: The global industrial floor coating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Floor coatings are tough, protective layers used in applications where heavy surface wear or corrosion is expected. Typical applications include chemical plants, warehouses, and manufacturing floors. Floor coatings are also used to brighten or define areas of facilities.

The main types of industrial floor coatings made of resin are epoxy, polyurethane, hybrids, and others. Due to the strong adhesive properties of epoxy, it is used in structural and engineering applications. Epoxy resin is commonly used in the construction of vehicles, aircraft, snowboards, and bicycles. By floor material, the market is segmented into concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into water-borne and solvent-borne. By component, the market segments are one-component, two-component, three-component, and four-component. Major end-use sectors of industrial floor coating include manufacturing, aviation and transport, food processing, science and technology, and others.

Read More On The Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Floor Coating Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Floor Coating Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Floor Coating Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Floor Coating Market Size And Growth

......

27. Industrial Floor Coating Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Floor Coating Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2024

report/solvent-based-coatings-global-market-report

Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2024

report/powder-coatings-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2024

report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn