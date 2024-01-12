Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is predicted to reach $119.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is due to the growing prevalence of kidney diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market share. Major players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., DaVita Inc.

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segments

.By Type: Hemodialysis, Short-Term Catheter, Chronic Catheter, Graft, Fistula, Peritoneal Dialysis

.By Modality: Conventional, Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

.By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, And Dialysis Centers, Home Dialysis

.By Geography: The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used to eliminate waste products and excess fluids such as urea and creatinine from the blood by redirecting blood to a machine for the cleaning process. Hemodialysis refers to a treatment in which the blood is cleaned using a dialysis machine and a specific filter known as an artificial kidney, or dialyzer. It is a type of dialysis that uses the patient's own bodily tissues inside the abdominal cavity as a filter.

The main types of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are hemodialysis, short-term catheters, chronic catheters, graft, fistula, and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis refers to a procedure where a dialysis machine and a special filter called an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, are used to clean the blood. The modality is conventional and daily (day time, night time). The end-users involved are hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, and home dialysis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Characteristics

3. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size And Growth

......

27. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

