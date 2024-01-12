United Community Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day Through Donations Across The Southeast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United Community employees visit the King Center in Atlanta in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

GREENVILLE, S.C., UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the United Community Bank Foundation is donating $30,000 to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and continued impact on the world.

“As we commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let us continue to strive for a more just and equitable society,” said Moryah Jackson, Director of Community Development and Engagement at United Community.“Dr. King's leadership played a vital role in the success of the civil rights movement. We take pride in supporting organizations across our communities that honor his legacy.”

Donations to organizations across the Southeast include:

.Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham, Ala.

.Wells' Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando, Fla.

.The King Center in Atlanta, Ga.

.International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro, N.C.

.International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C.

.The Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn.

United Community is committed to making a difference in the communities it serves and its employees have led the way. United Community's Together For Good Council is a group of volunteer employees who help advance the bank's social impact programs that support the communities they work and live in. In addition to donations, United team members are encouraged to take part in activities in their local communities to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

