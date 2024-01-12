Drtalks Announces The Reversing Type 2 Diabetes Summit 2.0, Taking Place From May 7 - 13, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 40+ Integrative Endocrinology and Functional Medicine Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Reversing Type 2 Diabetes

The Reversing Type 2 Diabetes Summit 2.0 aims to provide attendees with practical strategies to lead healthier lives and reverse the effects of this condition.

Dr. Beverly Yates, Dr. William Hsu, and dozens of experts are set to present evidence-based strategies to help attendees control their blood sugar, reclaim their energy, and enjoy life again. This week-long online event is free for all attendees and is taking place from May 7 to 13, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the upcoming Reversing Type 2 Diabetes Summit 2.0 hosted by two authorities in the field of integrative endocrinology, Beverly Yates, ND , and William Hsu, MD . This free virtual event, taking place from May 7 to 13, 2024, aims to provide attendees with practical strategies to lead healthier lives and reverse the effects of this condition.

"In 2021, almost 100 million adults had prediabetes in the United States ," said Dr. Yates. "This condition is not just something to monitor. It's a wake-up call," Dr. Hsu added.

Dr. Yates is an internationally acclaimed diabetes expert and the brilliant mind behind the Yates Protocol. This protocol has helped thousands of people get control over their blood sugar, reclaim their energy, and enjoy life again.

Dr. Hsu spent two decades as an endocrinologist at Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. He is now the Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra, where he is leading the launch of a disruptive health program for diabetes remission and regression.

The Reversing Type 2 Diabetes Summit 2.0 serves as a new platform for them to advance their mission of helping millions of people. This event features dozens of renowned experts in integrative endocrinology and functional medicine to share their knowledge and provide hope to those who have been told there is none. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:



Audrey Wells, MD

Joel Kahn, MD, FACC Natalie Jill

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at

.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more - straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Reversing Type 2 Diabetes Summit 2.0 is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at .

