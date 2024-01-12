(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Sampling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global aseptic sampling market is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.72% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to ensure the integrity and safety of products, is expected to propel the market growth of aseptic sampling over the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous companies focused in advancing the development of vaccines, biologics, and medications with the aim of preventing or treating the disease.



According to the New York Times article published in March 2023, over 5.55 billion individuals globally have received a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, constituting approximately 72.3 % of the global population. Similarly, in May 2023, the first recipient received a dose of a novel Zika virus vaccine which was undergoing trials at the University of Liverpool at the Clinical Research Facility at The University of Manchester. Thus, the rising number of vaccine trials and their developments are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, according to August 2023 press release, the analysis of the financial aspects involved in introducing new cancer drugs to the market reveals that adopting a precision oncology approach could result in a cost reduction of USD1 billion compared to the development of non-precision drugs. Thereby, the rising demand of precision medicines is directly projected to drive the aseptic sampling industry during the forecast period.

The ongoing advancements in aseptic sampling technologies, including the development of automated and closed systems, contribute to increased efficiency, reduced contamination risks, and improved overall process control. The single-use aseptic sampling systems have gained popularity. These systems eliminate the need for cleaning and validation between batches, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. Single-use components, such as disposable sampling bags and needles, are employed in aseptic sampling to enhance efficiency and sterility. Thus, the rising advancements in technology are expected to boost significantly the growth of the aseptic sampling industry over the forecast period.

Aseptic Sampling Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the market is segmented into manual aseptic sampling and automated aseptic sampling. The manual aseptic sampling segment held the largest market share of 53.53% in 2023. This is attributed to the growing number of vaccine development across the globe. The automated aseptic sampling segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into off-line sampling technique, on-line sampling technique, and in-line sampling technique. The in-line segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023. The low turnaround times and consistency of results have significantly contributed to the growth of the market. On the other hand, on-line segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into downstream processing and upstream processing. The downstream processing segment held the largest market revenue share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for biologics is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the segment.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CMOs & CROs, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2023. The CMOs & CROs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In 2023, North America dominated the market, owing to the presence of major market players, increasing focus on production & quality, and growing R&D spending in various pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $942.53 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Due to Growing Need of Biologics

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Rising Need for Product Safety and Quality

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Investment Cost at Initial Stage

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Aseptic Sampling Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Manual Aseptic Sampling

4.3. Automated Aseptic Sampling

Chapter 5. Technique Business Analysis

5.1. Aseptic Sampling Market: Technique Movement Analysis

5.2. Off-line Sampling Technique

5.3. On-line Sampling Technique

5.4. In-line Sampling Technique

Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Aseptic Sampling Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Downstream Processing

6.3. Upstream Processing

Chapter 7. End-use Group Business Analysis

7.1. Aseptic Sampling Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3. CMOs & CROs

7.4. Others

Chapter 8. Regional Business Analysis

8.1. Aseptic Sampling Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Danaher Corporation

9.4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.4.3. Merck KGaA

9.4.4. Sartorius AG

9.4.5. Eppendroff

9.4.6. Lonza Group

9.4.7. GEA Group

9.4.8. KEOFITT A/S

9.4.9. Qualitru Sampling Systems

9.4.10. W. L. Gore & Associates

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Aseptic Sampling Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900