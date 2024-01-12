Combating Cross-Border Crime In South American Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pablo Camacho from Bolivia's National Chamber of Industries and José Pakomio from Chile's National Chamber of Commerce recently expressed serious concerns.



They noted a shift in smuggling from simple illegal acts to complex transnational crimes.



This was discussed at the South American Chambers of Industry and Commerc meeting in Santiago, Chile.



Leaders from Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia met to discuss the growing problem of illegal trade.



The meeting aimed to find solutions to this regional challenge. A statement from La Paz by Bolivia's CNI disclosed that powerful criminal networks now control smuggling.



These groups are linked to drug trafficking, vehicle theft, human trafficking, and other cross-border crimes.







Camacho and Pakomio stressed the need for joint action by governments and businesses. They believe this collaboration is crucial for regional economic and security stability.



Camacho mentioned that smugglin in Bolivia is a major problem, with impacts worth over 3.3 billion dollars.



It affects the economy, causes job losses for 600,000 people, and decreases government revenue.



On the other hand, Pakomio shared Chile's effective response to illegal trade. He mentioned forming a task force of public and private sectors.



This initiative aims to preserve jobs, enforce tax laws, and support the 19 percent of Chileans working in legal commerce.

MENAFN12012024007421016031ID1107714041