US And UK Strike Yemen, Increasing Red Sea Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, the US and UK bombed Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to threats against ships in the Red Sea and tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.



The Houthis, who oppose Israel and get Iran's support, control parts of Yemen. The US and UK say they attacked military sites in Yemeni cities, including Sana'a and Hodeida.



US President Biden called the strikes "defensive" against Houthi attacks on ships, a threat to global trade.



The Houthis have hit ships in the Red Sea since November, causing trade issues.



In December, the US set up a coalitio to protect this key trade route. Recently, US and UK forces destroyed 18 Houthi drones and three missiles.







Despite warnings, the Houthis fired a missile at a ship, leading to Friday's airstrikes. Biden warned of more military actions if needed-the Houthis vow to keep targeting ships linked to Israel.



Iran slammed these attacks as unlawful. The Houthis have launched 27 attacks near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait since November 19.



They target ships they think are linked to Israel, supporting Palestinians in Gaza. There, a war started in October, killing many, also civilians.



Israel plans to crush Hamas in Gaza, labeled a terrorist group by the US and EU. Israel's attacks have killed thousands in Gaza, including women and children.



The Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister warned of consequences for the US and UK. The attacks used fighter jets and missiles. The UK used Typhoon fighters with bombs.



These airstrikes happened after the US Secretary of State's Middle East tour, trying to calm the Gaza conflict. The UN criticizes Israel for blocking aid to Gaza.

