(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US inflation in December 2023 surpassed forecasts, mainly driven by escalating housing prices, according to the Labor Department's CPI report.



The Department's CPI, a critical measure of inflation, rose by 3.4% in December compared to the same month in the previous year, exceeding November's figure.



From November to December, the CPI saw a 0.3% monthly increase.



However, the core inflation rate, excluding the volatile food and energy prices, decreased to 3.9% in the year's final month.



While analysts do not expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to base interest rate levels on one month's data, the inflation surge could exert pressure on the US central bank.



The Fed authorities rapidly raised interest rates beginning in early 2022, maintaining them at a high level since.



The aim is to ease credit demand and sustainably reduce inflation, making saving more attractive than spending.







Despite the CPI rise in December, inflation has significantly fallen from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022, while consumer spending and the job market remained robust.



This fosters hopes for what is termed a "soft landing" for the world's largest economy, where inflation cools without triggering a damaging recession.

Background

The recent rise in US inflation is part of a broader global trend, particularly in sectors like housing and energy.



The US situation is unique due to its significant global economic impact.



The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to combat inflation influence global markets, affecting economies worldwide, especially those tied to the US dollar.



Comparatively, Europe and the UK have different approaches to inflation, showcasing the need for region-specific strategies.



While the US inflation rate is high, it remains below those of some countries with more severe economic issues.



This reflects the resilience of the US economy, which can better handle economic fluctuations than smaller, less diverse economies.



The US and other major economies' strategies will continue to influence global economic trends and policy decisions.

