Brazil Deploys 2000 Marines In Ports To Combat Organized Crime

The Brazilian Navy has increased its efforts against arms and drug trafficking in major ports to block organized crime.



Working alongside the Armed Forces and Police, this operation, "Public Order Guarantee (GLO)," actively targets smuggling hubs and will continue until May 3.



This mission involves patrolling and inspecting the ports of Rio de Janeiro, Itaguaí, and Santos, plus nearby strategic areas.



The focus is on Guanabara Bay, Sepetiba, the Santos Port channel, and Itaipú Lake. These are key routes for smuggling into South America, Europe, and Africa.



Over 1,900 naval staff and 120 resources, like ships and aircraft, are in action 24/7. They inspect vehicles, boats, and personal belongings, especially in the mentioned ports.



The goal is to stop criminals from moving illegal goods and disrupt global trafficking networks.







These joint operations enhanced intelligence sharing and mutual support in crime-fighting in the first two months.



This collaboration is expected to improve long-term procedures and operations.



For example, the Navy's divers recently assisted in inspecting merchant ships in Rio de Janeiro and Itaguaí.



A significant operation in November led to the seizing of 2,200 kilograms of hashish in Bahia.



It was one of South America's largest drug busts. Last month, 165 kg of cocaine was found hidden in a car in Rio's port.



The Navy works with various agencies, including the Federal Police, the Highway Police, ANTAQ, the Federal Revenue, PortosRio, and CESPORTOS of Rio and Itaguaí.



They coordinate with state and local police as needed. Port operators support these actions but worry about trade delays.



A day's delay can cost 1% of the goods' final price. However, such delays have been largely avoided, ensuring smooth international trade.

