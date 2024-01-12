Pursuant Health Unveils FDA-Cleared Retinal Imaging Kiosk - A First In On-Demand Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Novel self-service retinal imaging technology aims to empower individuals to proactively manage their eye health and detect potential issues at an early stage.

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant Health announced today a breakthrough in making a critical preventive care service more accessible to the American public. Pursuant Health's newest kiosk model, now equipped with state-of-the-art retinal imaging technology, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA). This kiosk is the first to offer self-service retinal imaging, enabling individuals to capture their own images quickly and effortlessly.

Top: The Pursuant Health Kiosk allows users to measure their own blood pressure, pulse rate, & weight, and capture images of their retina to share with healthcare professionals. Bottom: A sample retinal image captured at the kiosk.

Retinal imaging provides a non-invasive method for examining the eye's interior, including the blood vessels, optic nerve and macula. The kiosk features an intuitive interface, guiding users through the imaging process step by step. Once images are captured at the kiosk, licensed eye specialists can remotely assess these images for signs of damage due to various conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension. This added capability elevates standard health check-ups, integrating retinal imaging with essential health metrics such as weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure and pulse to provide a more comprehensive health assessment experience.



Eye disease is a major threat to public health, and vision loss due to aging, diabetes and other chronic conditions is on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 93 million Americans are at a high risk for losing their vision, but only half get a routine eye exam. Common eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy are highly treatable if caught in time, but the majority of cases do not show symptoms until the damage is irreversible. Pursuant Health's innovative solution aims to bridge this gap by making retinal imaging easily accessible, thus fostering early detection and guiding individuals towards timely and effective eye care.

Leslie Sommers, CEO of Pursuant Health, emphasizes the kiosk's role in simplifying healthcare: "Our goal is to streamline healthcare for everyone involved. Our kiosk offers a quick, technician-free way to capture important health measurements, thus reducing strain on healthcare facilities and reaching a broader population, including those typically

underserved in healthcare."



Looking ahead, Pursuant Health aspires to leverage retinal imaging for broader health analysis. "Regular imaging at our kiosks could provide invaluable data over time, possibly revealing early signs of systemic health issues," explains Sommers. "This could be a game-changer in preventive healthcare and research."

About Pursuant Health: A leader in consumer health engagement, Pursuant Health's mission is to make effective health management easy and accessible for everyone. With over 4,600 health kiosks in retail pharmacies and other high-traffic locations throughout the country, Pursuant Health brings convenient biometric screenings and clinically-valid health assessments to those who need it most. Pursuant Health provides a unique platform that allows the capture and integration of health-related data and collaborates closely with managed care plans and healthcare providers to bridge critical gaps in care. To date, Pursuant Health has performed over 300 million free health screenings. For more information, please visit

