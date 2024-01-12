               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stabilisation Transactions With AS Infortar Shares From 11.01.2024 To 12.01.2024


1/12/2024 10:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This notice is published with reference to the initial public offering of the shares of AS Infortar (“ Infortar ”) and should be read in conjunction with Infortar's public offering, listing and admission to trading prospectus dated 24 November 2023 (the“ Prospectus ”), together with Infortar's notification on the results of the initial public offering of its shares and final price dated 11 December 2023.

Infortar informs that on period commencing on 11 January 2024 and ending on 12 January 2024 (both included) the following stabilisation measures on following conditions were carried out by Swedbank AS as the Stabilising Arranger:

Company: AS Infortar
Securities: INFORTAR LIHTAKTSIA, ISIN code: EE3100149394
Ticker: INF1T
Stabilising Arranger: Swedbank AS
Trading Venue: Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
Stabilisation Period Start Date: 14 December 2023

For each of the dates within the time period of this announcement during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range and volume were following:

Stabilisation transaction(s):

Execution Date Volume (number of shares) Lowest Price Highest Price Volume weighted average price Price
Currency 		Trading
Venue
11.01.2024 1981 25.50 25.50 25.50 EUR Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange
12.01.2024 59 25.50 25.50 25.50 EUR Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange

Further enquiries:

Stabilising Arranger

Temis Kaas

Swedbank AS Trading Area Manager
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +372 888 1652

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Head of Investor Relations of AS Infortar
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +372 5156662


