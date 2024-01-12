Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare CRM Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Healthcare CRM Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the healthcare crm market size is predicted to reach $38.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

The growth in the healthcare crm market is due to the rising number of CRM systems in hospitals and clinics. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare crm market share. Major players in the healthcare crm market include Accenture PLC, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Amdocs, Alvaria Inc., Cerner Corporation, Healthgrades Marketplace LLC, IBM Corporation.

Healthcare CRM Market Segments

.By Component: Software, Services

.By Technology: Predictive, Mobile, Social, Collaborative, Other Technologies

.By Deployment Model: On-Premise Model, Web or Cloud-based Model

.By Application: Community Outreach, Community Health Education, Service Outreach or Promotion, Financial Donor Management, Case Coordination, Patient Information Management, Pre-Authorizations or Eligibility, Other Applications

.By End-Users: Providers, Payers, Life Science Industry

.By Geography: The global healthcare crm market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare CRM is a customer relationship management (CRM) system made exclusively for the healthcare sector that combines data from numerous sources (consumer and patient demographics, psychographics, social, behavioral, clinical, financial, website, contact centre, provider credentialing, etc.) to give a thorough picture of patients' routines and activities.

The main components of healthcare CRM are software and services. CRM software is a platform that connects different healthcare departments, such as from sales and marketing to customer service, and it collects and arranges data in an organized manner. The different technologies include cloud-based, mobile, social, collaborative, predictive, and others that are developed on an on-premise model or web or cloud-based model. The various applications involved are community outreach, community health education, service outreach or promotion, financial donor management, care coordination, patient information management, pre-authorizations or eligibility, and others that are used by providers, payers, and the life science industry.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare CRM Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare CRM Market Trends And Strategies

4. Healthcare CRM Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare CRM Market Size And Growth

......

27. Healthcare CRM Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Healthcare CRM Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

