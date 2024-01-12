Gatorpac Endorses David Giglio For Congress In California's 20Th Congressional District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GatorPAC Endorses David Giglio for U.S. Congress in California's 20th District

- Colonel Rob Maness, retired, ChairmanGULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GatorPAC, a political action committee, has officially announced its endorsement of David Giglio for Congress in California's 20th Congressional District. This endorsement comes after careful consideration and evaluation of all candidates running for the seat.Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC, stated, "As a retired Air Force Colonel, I have dedicated my life to serving and protecting our great nation. That is why I am proud to announce GatorPAC's endorsement of David Giglio for Congress. His strong leadership skills, dedication to public service, and commitment to upholding our constitutional values make him the clear choice for California's 20th Congressional District."Giglio, a small business owner and community leader, has been a vocal advocate for issues such as job creation, national security, and education reform. His experience in both the private and public sectors has prepared him to effectively represent the interests of his constituents in Congress. GatorPAC believes that Giglio's platform and values align with their mission to support candidates who will work towards a stronger and more prosperous America.GatorPAC's endorsement of David Giglio for Congress in California's 20th Congressional District is a significant development in the upcoming election. With their support, Giglio's campaign gains a valuable ally and a strong network of resources to help him reach voters and spread his message. The PAC's endorsement is a testament to Giglio's qualifications and his potential to make a positive impact in Congress.GatorPAC encourages voters in California's 20th Congressional District to support David Giglio in the upcoming election. With his proven track record of leadership and dedication to serving his community, Giglio is the clear choice for those looking for a representative who will prioritize the needs of their district and the nation as a whole. GatorPAC is confident that Giglio will make an excellent addition to Congress and looks forward to working with him to achieve their shared goals.

