Lazarou Hair: Celebrating The Iconic 'Rachel' Haircut Revival By Jennifer Aniston At The Golden Globes 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Jennifer Aniston revives her iconic Rachel haircut at the Golden Globes 2024. Lazarou Hair takes a closer look at the cultural phenomenon.

CARDIFF, CARDIFF, WALES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer Aniston stunned everyone by reviving the iconic "The Rachel" haircut from her days on "Friends" and giving it a modern twist. Stepping out on the red carpet, she showcased her new haircut, reminiscent of the one she popularised in the sitcom. A deep side parting, light brown caramel hair tones paired with short soft layers that fall just above her collarbone is a modern interpretation of the iconic look - credit to celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan.Complementing her hairstyle, Aniston wore a strapless black floor-length gown, adorned with intricate beading in a mermaid-scale pattern from the waist down. Her gently blown-out hair and natural makeup perfectly matched the effortless yet highly sophisticated look​​."The Rachel" haircut is more than just a hairstyle; it is a significant cultural phenomenon. This layered, face-framing look is not just about fashion, it represents the 90s era's spirit, encapsulating the youthful and vibrant energy of the decade. Its widespread popularity speaks to the influence of television shows in setting beauty trends, a pattern observed across various periods.“When recreating "The Rachel" precision in layering is key” says Andreas Lazarou, managing director of Lazarou Hair Salon, Barbers & Hair Extensions Cardiff Castle.“Each layer is cut to create a voluminous, dynamic look, which can be adapted to suit different hair types and face shapes. The style's versatility and adaptability have contributed to its lasting popularity”, he ads.Television and movies have a considerable impact on fashion and beauty trends. Characters become style icons, influencing audiences worldwide.“The Rachel is a testament to this, transcending its TV origins to become a timeless hairstyle. Its resurgence at events like the Golden Globes is a nod to its enduring appeal and influence on contemporary style.The Lazarou family has had a significant influence in the hairdressing and barbering industry in the UK since 1966. The Lazarou family now runs the Lazarou Hair Group with multiple hair salons and barber shops across South-Wales. The Lazarou family is known for their innovative and creative approach in hairdressing, which has helped them win multiple hairdressing awards in the last decades.To view and access a photo of Jennifer Aniston's look, please follow

